ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is Circling the Drain

Donald Trump has been in office just about a month and the legacy media has already thrown just about everything at the wall to see what sticks to turn public sentiment against this administration. It isn't working:

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

Trump's approval on his handling of the border and illegal immigration is also high, but that's not going to stop the media from trying to find an angle -- or create one if necessary. Here's a recent ABC News story about Trump's immigration policies:

President Donald Trump's immigration policies already are affecting schools across the country, as officials find themselves responding to rising anxiety among parents and their children, including those who are here legally.



Read more: https://t.co/dlxhvvwLi7 — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2025

There's the "journalism" we're used to!

Greg Gutfeld outlined the legacy media's four-step circle of life (or death as it were):

step one: foment anxiety.

step two: report on the anxiety.

step three: pretend you didn't cause the anxiety

step four: wonder why everyone hates the media https://t.co/vqR1kUJxi1 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 19, 2025

That ABC News headline is not unlike when the media devotes a lot of time to trying to make everybody think they're about to die from climate change following that up with reports about all the "climate anxiety" people have.

step five: move onto next issue

step six: rinse and repeat https://t.co/4WDqq1NlvM — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) February 19, 2025

The legacy media's dying and they refuse to learn any lessons, opting to just double down.