Here's the REAL Reason Adam Schiff Is Smearing Kash Patel's Work As a Staffer for Devin Nunes

Doug P.  |  1:57 PM on February 13, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

President Trump and his picks to head up the DOJ, FBI along with DOGE exposing a massive amount of waste, fraud and abuse when it comes to how taxpayer dollars have been spent has rattled nerves on the Left. One of those who couldn't make his concern more obvious is serial liar Adam Schiff. The Democrat senator from California who Joe Biden preemptively pardoned is particularly concerned about Kash Patel, who is likely to be the next FBI Director. 

Schiff is now citing Patel's time as a staffer for Devin Nunes as proof that he's not qualified to head up the FBI:

All Schiff just did is explain why he's not qualified to serve in Congress (and there are many more like him). 

The actual source of Schiff's fury is something different than what he says:

Kash Patel being among those who helped prove that Schiff is a shameless liar only means he's even more qualified for the job. The actual reason for Schiff's desperation to keep Patel out of the FBI couldn't be more obvious. 

Schiff hasn't forgotten it but he'd like everybody else to. We won't.

