Here's the REAL Reason Adam Schiff Is Smearing Kash Patel's Work As a Staffer for Devin Nunes

President Trump and his picks to head up the DOJ, FBI along with DOGE exposing a massive amount of waste, fraud and abuse when it comes to how taxpayer dollars have been spent has rattled nerves on the Left. One of those who couldn't make his concern more obvious is serial liar Adam Schiff. The Democrat senator from California who Joe Biden preemptively pardoned is particularly concerned about Kash Patel, who is likely to be the next FBI Director.

Advertisement

Schiff is now citing Patel's time as a staffer for Devin Nunes as proof that he's not qualified to head up the FBI:

Sen. SCHIFF on Kash Patel committee vote: I’ve known Kash Patel since he was a staffer for Devin Nunes.



“He’s not someone you’d ever think of when you think of FIDELITY, BRAVERY, INTEGRITY. Not when he was a staffer, not when he was in the Trump Administration.” pic.twitter.com/ZNlyA4FF6H — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) February 13, 2025

All Schiff just did is explain why he's not qualified to serve in Congress (and there are many more like him).

The actual source of Schiff's fury is something different than what he says:

Schiff is so animated about this because Patel, as a staffer for Devin Nunes, led the investigation that completely obliterated the Russiagate hoax that Schiff pushed as chair of the House Intel Committee. https://t.co/3OGATZ57AL — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 13, 2025

Schiff was literally pardoned for his crimes against the country that Kash Patel courageously exposed. Of course he hates him! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2025

Schiff has indeed known Kash since Kash was a staffer for Nunes on House Intel, because that is when Kash exposed the Dem funding for & centrality of the bullshit Steele Dossier & helped debunk the Russia collusion hoax — and Schiff is still mad about being shown to be a fraud. https://t.co/tQ1qlmXHyX — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2025

Kash Patel being among those who helped prove that Schiff is a shameless liar only means he's even more qualified for the job. The actual reason for Schiff's desperation to keep Patel out of the FBI couldn't be more obvious.

Nothing screams credibility like promoting the guy pardoned for crimes that Kash exposed. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 13, 2025

Nunes & Patel smoked you out & don’t you forget it! https://t.co/qgKWx0PudJ — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) February 13, 2025

Schiff hasn't forgotten it but he'd like everybody else to. We won't.