The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK Jr. Is 100 Percent Pure FAIL

Earlier today the Senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of Health & Human Services has made the Democrats' terrible last few weeks just a little worse. In other words, that's good news for America.
The Democrats are now comparing RFK Jr. to other members of his family -- in this case the beacon of righteousness Ted Kennedy:
Trump’s new Health Secretary RFK Jr. cannot say whether health care is a human right.— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 13, 2025
Meanwhile, his own family can. pic.twitter.com/rJq41ZTvWj
That's not the comparison the Dems think it is.
I'm not sure putting out the face of the swimmer who let a woman drown to save his political career is a smart move, but you do you.— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 13, 2025
Teddy Kennedy? The womanizing murderer? pic.twitter.com/VK7CMOiBdY— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2025
One in the same! But Ted believed that "health care is a right" so that automatically makes him superior to anybody who doesn't fall in line with the Democrats.
Ted Kennedy left a girl to die here https://t.co/B5hU8YCJeZ pic.twitter.com/mLWCXZQPC2— Nick (@Nickster0188) February 13, 2025
The Dems obviously believe that if you tick off all the correct "progressive belief system" boxes you should be allowed a few moral transgressions.
Democrats wanted to deny people healthcare that they paid for, if they didn’t take an experimental drug https://t.co/TgmKIyxIjv— NukemDuke🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@NukenDuke88) February 13, 2025
Yep, that too!
