'You've Been CHEATED': Justine Bateman's Advice for People Under 30 About 'Resisting' Is...
DICK Move, Mitch: Richard Blumenthal Does Mitch McConnell NO FAVORS Praising Him for...
Here's the REAL Reason Adam Schiff Is Smearing Kash Patel's Work As a...
Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for...
Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP...

The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK Jr. Is 100 Percent Pure FAIL

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on February 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier today the Senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of Health & Human Services has made the Democrats' terrible last few weeks just a little worse. In other words, that's good news for America. 

The Democrats are now comparing RFK Jr. to other members of his family -- in this case the beacon of righteousness Ted Kennedy:

That's not the comparison the Dems think it is.

One in the same! But Ted believed that "health care is a right" so that automatically makes him superior to anybody who doesn't fall in line with the Democrats.

The Dems obviously believe that if you tick off all the correct "progressive belief system" boxes you should be allowed a few moral transgressions.

Yep, that too!

***

