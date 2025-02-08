Congrats to Sen. Adam Schiff for the Dumbest, Most Desperate Spin on the...
DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT Be Elected

Doug P.  |  3:33 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The DNC is again bragging about the "results" that their party has delivered, this time via Democrat state governors: 

Only in Democrat-Land is having such disastrous policies leading more people to need even more government assistance in order to survive considered a positive "result."

The MEAP in a nutshell:

The purpose of the MEAP is to establish and administer programs statewide that provide energy assistance and self-sufficiency services to eligible low-income households. Self-sufficiency services include assisting participants with the following: paying their energy bills on time; budgeting for and contributing to their ability to provide for energy expenses, which may include enrollment into an affordable payment plan (APP); and utilizing energy services to optimize on energy efficiency.

So it depends on what your definition of "results" is...

Democrats these days consider fewer people needing government assistance to be failure. 

Whitmer's delivered such wonderful "results" that Michigan's near the top of the "move out" list: 

In a recent study of people who moved in 2023, Michigan is ranked as Number Five in the “top outbound states.”

According to the 2023 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, 58% of Michigan moves last year were considered “outbound”–they involved leaving the state.

Only New Jersey, Illinois, North Dakota and New York surpassed Michigan as the most moved-out-of states in 2023.

How are we liking these Democrat "results" so far?

Here's another "result" delivered because of people voting Democrat:

Americans should always remember to vote with "Democrat reality" in mind.

