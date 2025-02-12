REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More

Doug P.  |  5:42 PM on February 12, 2025

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, in addition to being a serial liar and career snake, has also been one of the more vocal opponents of President Trump's nominees -- especially Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel. There are many actual reasons for that, none of which Schiff will admit. 

Ahead of the Gabbard vote today, Schiff had this to say:

Not long after that, the Senate voted to confirm Gabbard to be the next Director of National Intelligence. Sorry, Adam. No, not really.

Zero Democrats voted to confirm Gabbard but that didn't matter, because as Barack Obama once said, "elections have consequences." 

The Associated Press took a fairly negative approach, perhaps aided by the fact that the Trump press office has barred their reporter from having access: 

Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence on Wednesday shortly after she was confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans who had initially questioned her experience and judgment fell in line behind her nomination. 

Gabbard is an unconventional pick to oversee and coordinate the country’s 18 intelligence agencies, given her past comments sympathetic to Russia, a meeting she held with now-deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad and her previous support for government leaker Edward Snowden. 

A military veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, Gabbard was confirmed on Wednesday by a 52-48 vote, with the Senate’s slim Republican majority beating back Democratic opposition. The only “no’ vote from a Republican came from Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Another L for Schiffty and the Dems!

We sincerely hope Adam gets a chance to see pictures of Gabbard being sworn in. It was a great scene: 

Hopefully Chuck Schumer is also sent a commemorative copy of that photo.

And it's an extreme discomfort to Schiff and the Dems. It's a "win-win" if we ever saw one. 

Nice!

Keep up the crazy, Dems -- you're doin' great!

