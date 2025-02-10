BACKFIRE Alert! Rep Claims This Post From Musk Proves Trump and DOGE Are 'Going After Social Security'

The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs of California she was remembering January 6, 2021 -- the day which was the closest she's ever come to losing her life.

Advertisement

The waste that's being uncovered the by the Trump administration and DOGE might prove to come in a close second because the Democrat triggering is reaching record levels, and that's a high bar to clear.

Here's one of the latest examples of what the Democrats were doing and lying about:

Yes, that was a huge lie by the Biden administration.



Funds were diverted from almost every part of the federal government to maximize the number of illegals in America.



There also appear to be significant funds siphoned from Social Security to pay for illegals.@DOGE https://t.co/xL20GMNL5X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

They were even raiding Social Security to pay for the consequences of Biden's open border? That's another damning indictment, but Rep. Jacobs tried to make it about Republicans trying to end Social Security, and this is an epic rake stomp:

They aren't even hiding it anymore. They are literally going after your Social Security. pic.twitter.com/ROLxjPybc7 — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) February 10, 2025

Really?

That’s not even close to what he said — Joe (@jwor2) February 10, 2025

I don’t think this is saying what you think it’s saying. — Elsy (@Elsycee9) February 10, 2025

What the congresswoman posted only shows that Democrats were going after social security to funnel it to illegals. But the Dems have forced themselves to live in an alternate reality, so this is what we get.

You idiot! He's saying you people spent Social Security funds on illegal aliens. — Samuel Winchester (@According2_Sam) February 10, 2025

If anything that post is an indictment of the Democrats, but she tried.

He literally is saying illegal immigrants were stealing Social Security from law abiding, tax paying US citizens



Your response is “he’s going after your Social Security”. Can you not see why nobody takes Democrats seriously anymore?? — American Penguin (@AmericanP3nguin) February 10, 2025

Dude, are you defending Social Security fraud? What's your deal? — Swamp Fox 2010 (@SwampFoxUS2010) February 10, 2025

No it actual sounds like someone else was going after our Social Security Funds. Which we are not shocked by any of this. The ends justify the means to you guys. — Crustacean (@CrustyNational) February 10, 2025

Are you really this dumb? — Non-compliant (@_willnotcomply_) February 10, 2025

Or she hopes everybody else is.