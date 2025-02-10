Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.

BACKFIRE Alert! Rep Claims This Post From Musk Proves Trump and DOGE Are 'Going After Social Security'

Doug P.  |  2:46 PM on February 10, 2025

The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs of California she was remembering January 6, 2021 -- the day which was the closest she's ever come to losing her life

The waste that's being uncovered the by the Trump administration and DOGE might prove to come in a close second because the Democrat triggering is reaching record levels, and that's a high bar to clear. 

Here's one of the latest examples of what the Democrats were doing and lying about:

They were even raiding Social Security to pay for the consequences of Biden's open border? That's another damning indictment, but Rep. Jacobs tried to make it about Republicans trying to end Social Security, and this is an epic rake stomp:

Really?

What the congresswoman posted only shows that Democrats were going after social security to funnel it to illegals. But the Dems have forced themselves to live in an alternate reality, so this is what we get.

If anything that post is an indictment of the Democrats, but she tried.

Or she hopes everybody else is.

