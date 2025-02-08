Congrats to Sen. Adam Schiff for the Dumbest, Most Desperate Spin on the Dismantling of USAID

Anybody who thought President Trump might have been bluffing when he said USAID would be shut down with some help from DOGE got a rude awakening if they were walking by the DC headquarters yesterday:

🚨 USAID is DONE!



Even the BIG sign is being torn off the office building now.



Democrats are going to be absolutely SCREECHING tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H48yJWJkny — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 7, 2025

USAID name is being covered with what looks like black duck tape on sign outside of the Ronald Reagan Building, per photo shared by source pic.twitter.com/xh6ci8LgZD — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 7, 2025

That had Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, who is apparently going trying to set the world record for BS within a two-week span, dusting off a tried and not-so-true talking point when it comes to USAID getting put on possibly permanent hold:

Lots of champagne bottles popping in Moscow and Beijing tonight, as America abandons the field.



The tragic result of Trump’s “America Last” policy. pic.twitter.com/ldhz6kxIMl — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 7, 2025

Yes indeed, funding Iraqi Sesame Street, trans musicals in El Salvadore and buying millions of dollars' worth of media subscriptions was the only thing keeping China and Russia in check!

Yes, Adam, USAID was keeping Russia at bay 🥴🥴🥴



I mean, it did such a great job keeping Russia out of Ukraine. You are one low IQ individual. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 8, 2025

Yes sirree, there was no better middle finger to Putin and Xi than USAID and the State Department funding Sesame Street in Iraq, condoms for the Taliban and LGBTQ job opportunities in Serbia.

To @SenAdamSchiff: Could you please get specific and give us evidence of “tragic results” thus far? You see, I ask because no one believes anything you say. So please offer evidence. https://t.co/nL0MrbxukO — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) February 8, 2025

The Dems expect "because we're having a hissy fit over it" to be all the "evidence" we should need.

No longer wasting untold billions in foreign fraud = America last.



That tells you what you need to know about these people. https://t.co/jwq9B99peu — Benjamin Morrison (@Ben_Morr) February 8, 2025

If Adam wants to see what "America Last" looks like all he has to do is review what happened under four years of Biden and Harris.

Schiffty's going to try and hide behind that presidential pardon for as long as possible.