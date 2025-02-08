DNC's Brag About 'Results' Democrat Governors Delivered Only Proves Why Dems Should NOT...
Congrats to Sen. Adam Schiff for the Dumbest, Most Desperate Spin on the Dismantling of USAID

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on February 08, 2025
AngieArtist

Anybody who thought President Trump might have been bluffing when he said USAID would be shut down with some help from DOGE got a rude awakening if they were walking by the DC headquarters yesterday:

That had Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, who is apparently going trying to set the world record for BS within a two-week span, dusting off a tried and not-so-true talking point when it comes to USAID getting put on possibly permanent hold: 

Yes indeed, funding Iraqi Sesame Street, trans musicals in El Salvadore and buying millions of dollars' worth of media subscriptions was the only thing keeping China and Russia in check!

Yes sirree, there was no better middle finger to Putin and Xi than USAID and the State Department funding Sesame Street in Iraq, condoms for the Taliban and LGBTQ job opportunities in Serbia.

The Dems expect "because we're having a hissy fit over it" to be all the "evidence" we should need.

If Adam wants to see what "America Last" looks like all he has to do is review what happened under four years of Biden and Harris.

Schiffty's going to try and hide behind that presidential pardon for as long as possible.

