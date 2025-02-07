Tape Over Takeover: USAID's DC Headquarters Has Signage Covered or Removed

Second Chance Vance: Trump Takes VP’s Advice and Offers Resigned DOGE Staffer His...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:56 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

With the majority of USAID’s 10,000 member staff being let go, the agency’s Washington, D.C. building is being put to better use. Friday, the agency’s name was removed from its headquarters and signage.

It started with black tape before workers took letters off the building. (WATCH)

The building will now be used by Customs and Border Protection. This makes sense given the Trump administration’s major focus on the southern border and fighting illegal immigration.

President Donald Trump is transforming the country for the better at incredible speed. Posters say it's hard to imagine what America will look like in the next few years.

USAID’s staff has been reduced to roughly 300. The agency now falls under the State Department. It’s unknown where the remaining staff will be housed.

