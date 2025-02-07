Maxine Waters Asked a Guard Outside the Dept. of Education to Show ID and the Jokes Write Themselves

"Attempted insurrection!"
That's what Democrats and the media would be screaming at the top of their lungs right now if some Republican members of Congress showed up at the Department of Education and got in the face of security keeping them from entering.
Earlier today Rep. Maxine Waters and other Dems tried to storm the Dept. of Education and were held back by a guard with a look on his face that represented all non-crazy Americans:
This guard outside the DoE dealing with Democrat Senators is channeling all of us right now pic.twitter.com/ZxmaWzN4Oy— TomFromIT (@TomFromIT_45) February 7, 2025
That man had an incredible level of patience while those Democrats put on their theatrics.
There's a video of Rep. Waters making a demand of the security guard that adds a massive dose of irony to this story considering these Dems are always harping about ID demands being awful and racist:
She asks him for ID. Suddenly Democrats are pro showing ID https://t.co/Dpw5hg7bVh— Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2025
Now that's funny!
Apparently Waters had even already seen the man's ID but demanded to see it again. He didn't give in:
Maxine Waters harasses and taunts a guard at the Dept of Education building to try to force her way inside pic.twitter.com/azpQK9N9CX— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025
The only thing that would have been more perfect is if the guy would have replied "I thought you all were against I.D."
Recommended
Maxine Waters demands to see this federal employee’s ID again.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 7, 2025
He responds, “No,” and continues to block Democrat lawmakers from entering the Department of Education.
No one respects Waters or the Dems.
They’ve been BOUNCED!pic.twitter.com/0LdERnqyTQ
You can tell Waters isn't used to hearing "no" and it's a great thing.
Funny how that works isn't it? Every. Single. Time. Only when it suits them.— Chris Ashford (@Chris_Ashford) February 7, 2025
LMFAO the irony in this https://t.co/tCUbU94Epq— Ryan Hakes (@R_Hakes12) February 7, 2025
Absolute hypocrisy of the left 🔥 https://t.co/vEZE3u4qEQ— Norm Dunkin (@DunkinNorm) February 7, 2025
The left constantly shows how hypocritical they are! This guy deserves a raise!— Ray (@RayReed15) February 7, 2025
Hypocrisy and projection is what they do best.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member