Wildcard Wednesday: Winning Edition
Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them...
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness...
Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest...
Tiffany Cross Equates Immigration Enforcement with Abductions, Nazi Concentration Camps an...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Federal Court Nixes Judge Hannah Dugan's Bid...
VIP
ANOTHER Poll Shows Dems on the Wrong Side of an Issue Even Though...
Make Memes Great Again! Appeals Court Throws Out Douglass Mackey's Wrongful Conviction
'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Now Thinks That Even the LIBS on the Supreme Court...
When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How...
Brent Gardner Talks Social Security, Border Funding & Entitlement Reform After OBBB
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats...
Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack...

Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than He and His Colleagues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Journalists can pretend they had no idea how bad thing were with Joe Biden, that the White House hid his condition and aides fed the media a bunch of lies.

But that in and of itself is a lie.

Advertisement

Because this writer -- with her degrees in English and Nursing -- knew in 2020 that Joe Biden was cognitively unwell. So did countless others who didn't attend J-school.

And the media knew, too.

They just ignored it and attacked those who dared to point it out.

This includes Chris Cillizza:

No, we fully grasped it a half-decade ago, Chris.

Journalists' job is to dig and ask questions. And not one of them did.

Oh, another book.

How convenient.

He couldn't do that during his presidency.

He had note cards with stage directions and reporters' faces on them.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness Backfire
Doug P.
Advertisement

Imagine if Melania Trump and staffers tried to do this with Trump. Do any of us believe the media would just drop the story only to write books about it later?

Nope.

They grasped it. And then buried it.

Thank goodness for screen caps.

All they do is lie.

No, they knew. They knew the entire time and ignored it.

We sure do, Chris.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS CILLIZZA FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness Backfire
Doug P.
Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest Spending Cuts
Grateful Calvin
Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them Easier Targets for Raging Radicals
Warren Squire
Tiffany Cross Equates Immigration Enforcement with Abductions, Nazi Concentration Camps and the Holocaust
Warren Squire
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Federal Court Nixes Judge Hannah Dugan's Bid to Dismiss Illegal Immigrant Case
Amy Curtis
Make Memes Great Again! Appeals Court Throws Out Douglass Mackey's Wrongful Conviction
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness Backfire Doug P.
Advertisement