Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than He and His Colleagues

Journalists can pretend they had no idea how bad thing were with Joe Biden, that the White House hid his condition and aides fed the media a bunch of lies.

But that in and of itself is a lie.

Because this writer -- with her degrees in English and Nursing -- knew in 2020 that Joe Biden was cognitively unwell. So did countless others who didn't attend J-school.

And the media knew, too.

They just ignored it and attacked those who dared to point it out.

This includes Chris Cillizza:

🧵

1/ In the final year of his presidency, Joe Biden’s top aides — and his wife, Jill —hid him from the media and the public in ways that we are only now beginning to fully grasp. pic.twitter.com/cwvukaL0Ac — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2025

No, we fully grasped it a half-decade ago, Chris.

2/ On Tuesday, we got another look at how pervasive the effort to keep Biden from speaking extemporaneously really was — and how it has continued even after his time in the White House. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2025

Journalists' job is to dig and ask questions. And not one of them did.

3/ This excerpt from the book — penned by @tylerpager and two other political reporters and called “2024” — is pretty stunning stuff: pic.twitter.com/QnKshF6mVg — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2025

Oh, another book.

How convenient.

4/ The truth exposed by that anecdote from Tyler is this: The Biden inner circle simply believes that Biden himself is no longer to be trusted in any sort of non-staged interaction. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2025

He couldn't do that during his presidency.

He had note cards with stage directions and reporters' faces on them.

5/ What other explanation is there for not only berating the reporter — God forbid he try to get in touch with Biden to get his side of the story on 2024! — but also taking the extreme step of getting rid of Biden’s phone number? — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 9, 2025

Imagine if Melania Trump and staffers tried to do this with Trump. Do any of us believe the media would just drop the story only to write books about it later?

Nope.

Ummmmmm…. only people who didn’t grasp it was journalists. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 9, 2025

They grasped it. And then buried it.

We didn't forget this you unbelievable hack. pic.twitter.com/Z49EG0SjAC — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 9, 2025

Thank goodness for screen caps.

You knew exactly what was happening. You just lied about it, and you're still lying. https://t.co/ZiqfzUuLkJ — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 9, 2025

All they do is lie.

In ways that *you* are only now beginning to fully grasp. https://t.co/pAInyDTNiC — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 9, 2025

No, they knew. They knew the entire time and ignored it.

Oh Chris, we all grasped them fully at the time. Playing dumb now is your only play but, completely transparent CYA. We see you. https://t.co/Ogownyyoz0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 9, 2025

We sure do, Chris.

