CNN’s Climate Circus of Cringe: Bill Nye Blames Fossil Fuels for Deadly Texas Floods

Bill Nye plays a ‘scientist’ on TV just like Dana Bash plays a ‘journalist’ on CNN. Just two professional circus performers putting on a show. Nye stepped into the CNN big top to blame the deadly Texas floods on fossil fuels, just like a clown, and Bash was there to clap like a performing seal.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Bill Nye says the way is to end disasters like the TX floods is to stop burning fossil fuels.



Dana Bash chimes in to say that the Trump admin has halted efforts to stop the burning of fossil fuels.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/VTIV5aBNn8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Everything is Trump’s fault is CNN 24/7 — Calvin 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@Kevin3439881119) July 9, 2025

CNN’s entire world revolves around the man.

Posters have noticed lately that CNN seems to be scrounging to find guests to appear on the dying ‘news’ network. Enter Bill Nye.

God he’s an idiot. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 9, 2025

CNN is really scraping the bottom of the clown barrel — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 9, 2025

Legacy Media airs people based on what they’re willing to say rather than their knowledge. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) July 9, 2025

Correct, CNN is more apt to invite someone who will shamelessly push their fake narratives than one who will push back.

Commenters say 'Climate Change' hysteria is done. No sane person buys it anymore.

The Seven Steps of Climate Hoaxing: 1. Another ice age coming in ten years ('70s) 2. Acid rain is destroying our forests ('80s) 3. The polar ice caps are in danger of melting ('90s) 4. Global warming is an existential threat ('90s) 5. Your taxes will fix this problem we created ('00s) 6. It’s not global warming; it’s climate change ('10s) 7. Its enough we cool 2 degrees and reach net zero ('20s) For half a century weather scammers have used all of these threats to deny reality and relieve you of your money… — Marv-Ellis (@marvalous80) July 9, 2025

The climate gurus have been warning of disaster since the 60s. It's a long list of predictions that never materialized. — MorningSun (@MourningWife) July 9, 2025

Most observant people see it as a fringe cult at this point.

Posters say Nye is just a guy playing a role.

I remember when he used to be respected for being the science guy. Now he’s a joke — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) July 9, 2025

Bill Nye is an actor. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) July 9, 2025

Omg, that was so cringe to watch lmao — CHRIS KEBRITI (@cskebriti) July 9, 2025

Executives should probably rename Dana Bash’s show to ‘CNN Cringe’ as the network continues to careen off the tracks.