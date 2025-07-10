Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid...
Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked
Nabbed ‘Nebraska Man’: ICE Arrests MS-13 Kingpin Who’s Wanted for Multiple Murders in...
Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and...
Stomach Problems: New Book Claims Kamala Harris Chose Running Mate Tim Walz Because...
Zohran Mamdani’s Former Intern Calls for Holy War Through Jihad
Sean Parnell Trolls ‘Fusion’ Natasha Bertrand and CNN
VIP
Ghoul Doubles Down on ‘MAGA’ Kids’ Deaths Being Divine Punishment
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Reports Getting One Meal a Day Filled With Maggots
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him
BREAKING: Six Secret Service Agents Connected to Trump Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt...
VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for...

CNN’s Climate Circus of Cringe: Bill Nye Blames Fossil Fuels for Deadly Texas Floods

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on July 10, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Bill Nye plays a ‘scientist’ on TV just like Dana Bash plays a ‘journalist’ on CNN. Just two professional circus performers putting on a show. Nye stepped into the CNN big top to blame the deadly Texas floods on fossil fuels, just like a clown, and Bash was there to clap like a performing seal.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

CNN’s entire world revolves around the man.

Posters have noticed lately that CNN seems to be scrounging to find guests to appear on the dying ‘news’ network. Enter Bill Nye.

Correct, CNN is more apt to invite someone who will shamelessly push their fake narratives than one who will push back.

Commenters say 'Climate Change' hysteria is done. No sane person buys it anymore.

The Seven Steps of Climate Hoaxing:

1. Another ice age coming in ten years ('70s)

2. Acid rain is destroying our forests ('80s)

3. The polar ice caps are in danger of melting ('90s)

4. Global warming is an existential threat ('90s)

5. Your taxes will fix this problem we created ('00s)

6. It’s not global warming; it’s climate change ('10s)

7. Its enough we cool 2 degrees and reach net zero ('20s)

For half a century weather scammers have used all of these threats to deny reality and relieve you of your money…

— Marv-Ellis (@marvalous80) July 9, 2025

Recommended

Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Most observant people see it as a fringe cult at this point.

Posters say Nye is just a guy playing a role.

Executives should probably rename Dana Bash’s show to ‘CNN Cringe’ as the network continues to careen off the tracks.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE CNN DONALD TRUMP ENERGY MEDIA BIAS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements
Warren Squire
Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked
Brett T.
Sen. Patty Murray: Trump Wants to Pull Grandma Out of Nursing Home and Put Her to Work on Farm
Brett T.
Rep. Eric Swalwell Assures Us MacArthur Park Is a Playground and Picnic Spot
Brett T.
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Public Library Sends Citizen a Trans Flag to Troll Him
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements Warren Squire
Advertisement