Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked

As Twitchy has reported, detainees at Alligator Alcatraz are talking to journalists, claiming they're being treated like animals. As our own Warren Squire reported Tuesday, the illegal immigrants detained at the facility are complaining that the air conditioning is too cold. Detainees told CBS News Miami that they're fed only one meal a day, and it's covered with maggots. Did these reporters enter the facility? No, they talked to detainees over the phone, and we're certain they told the truth.

The Miami Herald decided to take some calls from detainees and write up their horror stories about the air-conditioned tents with cots.

NEW: The calls from Alligator Alcatraz’s first detainees brought distressing news: Toilets that didn’t flush. Temperatures went from freezing to sweltering. A hospitalization. And little or no access to showers, much less confidential calls w/ attorneys.https://t.co/2nVO15gSc2 — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) July 8, 2025

It's not the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, is it? They shouldn't worry; their cases are being processed, and they'll be sent home very soon. They should have self-deported and taken advantage of the free plane ticket and a thousand dollars in cash.

Sounds like a good deterrent to others thinking about coming here illegally — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 9, 2025

“Freezing” the low this week is 73 they must be stacking the frozen bodies as we speak pic.twitter.com/tDDbRterwr — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) July 8, 2025

Florida in the summer, freezing temperatures. 😂 — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) July 9, 2025

They really shouldn’t have come here illegally. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) July 9, 2025

Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin says no one was hospitalized.

No. First off, no one was hospitalized.



The detainee was transported, and Kendal did not admit him.



The detainee returned to Alligator Alcatraz in about an hour and a half. https://t.co/dNPzdfMiys — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 8, 2025

Isn't it great that he got such quick efficient health care? — Lizz (@janeandrsn) July 9, 2025

"HCA Florida confirmed that a detainee from Alligator Alcatraz arrived at the Kendall hospital for care on Monday." So the hospital is wrong?https://t.co/WVBXylkUdU — Anti-War Myopic Matt (@Trumpshanz) July 8, 2025

"Arrived at the hospital" is not the same as "was admitted to the hospital." It was probably a mosquito bite or something.

Freezing. In Florida. In July.



There might, just might, be a little embellishment going on here.



Also, a hospitalization would indicate they are receiving health care, yes? — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) July 9, 2025

There is no such thing as freezing in Florida in July! — Dale Sullivan (@DaleSulliv94781) July 9, 2025

Hey, someone complained the air was turned too high so they turned it down. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 9, 2025

Conditions are so terrible that people are asking to go back to whatever countries they're citizens of? — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) July 8, 2025

The government is working as fast as it can to get all of you out of these horrible conditions and back to your home countries. Be patient.

Here's Florida State Senator Shev Jones:

This is exactly why my colleagues and I demanded entry, and why the state broke the law to block us.



They didn’t want us to see the truth: human beings being held in inhumane, dangerous conditions.



This is not just a policy failure, it’s a moral one. https://t.co/zPI4SXitTU — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) July 9, 2025

You're a fucking state senator. An embarrassing one at that.



You have absolutely no say here. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 9, 2025

You didn’t read the article



One inmate complained that he got a mosquito bite



Another that he saw large grasshopper — AJ 🇺🇸 (@theonerealstorm) July 9, 2025

Make sure you bring a warm winter coat. It is allegedly freezing in there. — ChrisPaulMusic (@ChrisPaulRoney) July 9, 2025

***