Miami Herald Report on First Hospitalization From Alligator Alcatraz Debunked

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on July 10, 2025
As Twitchy has reported, detainees at Alligator Alcatraz are talking to journalists, claiming they're being treated like animals. As our own Warren Squire reported Tuesday, the illegal immigrants detained at the facility are complaining that the air conditioning is too cold. Detainees told CBS News Miami that they're fed only one meal a day, and it's covered with maggots. Did these reporters enter the facility? No, they talked to detainees over the phone, and we're certain they told the truth.

The Miami Herald decided to take some calls from detainees and write up their horror stories about the air-conditioned tents with cots.

It's not the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, is it? They shouldn't worry; their cases are being processed, and they'll be sent home very soon. They should have self-deported and taken advantage of the free plane ticket and a thousand dollars in cash.

Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin says no one was hospitalized.

"Arrived at the hospital" is not the same as "was admitted to the hospital." It was probably a mosquito bite or something.

The government is working as fast as it can to get all of you out of these horrible conditions and back to your home countries. Be patient.

Here's Florida State Senator Shev Jones:

***

