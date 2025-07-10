Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements

Republican commentator Scott Jennings wasted no time on Wednesday getting to the heart of why Democrats want no strings attached for Medicaid access. Jennings says Democrats are pro-government dependence, while Republicans are pro-hard work. In other words, Democrats are okay with lazy, able-bodied people lounging at home and getting Medicaid.

Here’s Jennings making the case for Medicaid reform on CNN. (WATCH)

The Republican ethos is encouraging hard work. The Democratic ethos is encouraging government dependence.



That’s really what’s at the heart of this Medicaid reform debate 👇 pic.twitter.com/G4ijpJvTpD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 9, 2025

They're afraid to tell their base that self-sufficiency is key to success.



Work isn't poison, but the left won't admit that to their base. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 9, 2025

Self-sufficiency eradicates the ‘need’ for the Democrat Party.

One poster says Democrats didn’t always fight against work requirements for Medicaid; they led the charge three decades ago. (WATCH)

Democrats weren't always for government dependence, just like they weren't always for open borders. They've found it's a good way to lock in a voter block so they changed their position.pic.twitter.com/lAVbBGdQKJ — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 9, 2025

They want them helpless. Easier to control the masses. On the Marxist plan. — Wahine 🤙🏼🌴 (@bachisheree) July 9, 2025

Welfare to work used to be the law of the land it should be that way again. — Wolfways 🇺🇸🐺 (@Wolfways44) July 9, 2025

Yes, it should, but being anti-dependence hurts Democrats’ electability.

Commenters say it’s easier for Democrats to go back to LBJ’s vision of dependence on government than one where Americans work for a living and are free.

"A hard honest days work is for suckers"

-The Democrat Party — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) July 9, 2025

Exactly. Democrats keep preaching the policy of LBJ. Government dependence which leads to the erosion of autonomy and freedom. — Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) July 9, 2025

It’s at the heart of the entire Democrat platform — Chillaz (@Chillaz532348) July 9, 2025

How can they defend people gaming the system? — Matt (@mattfromdublin) July 9, 2025

That’s simple, the people gaming the system vote Democrat because the party allows them to do it in exchange for a lifetime of voting loyalty. If that’s taken away, the Democrat Party loses the votes they need to maintain power and control.