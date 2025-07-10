CNN’s Climate Circus of Cringe: Bill Nye Blames Fossil Fuels for Deadly Texas...
Ethos vs. Ethos: Scott Jennings Explains Why Democrats Are so Opposed to Medicaid Work Requirements

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 10, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings wasted no time on Wednesday getting to the heart of why Democrats want no strings attached for Medicaid access. Jennings says Democrats are pro-government dependence, while Republicans are pro-hard work. In other words, Democrats are okay with lazy, able-bodied people lounging at home and getting Medicaid.

Here’s Jennings making the case for Medicaid reform on CNN. (WATCH)

Self-sufficiency eradicates the ‘need’ for the Democrat Party.

One poster says Democrats didn’t always fight against work requirements for Medicaid; they led the charge three decades ago. (WATCH)

Yes, it should, but being anti-dependence hurts Democrats’ electability.

Commenters say it’s easier for Democrats to go back to LBJ’s vision of dependence on government than one where Americans work for a living and are free.

That’s simple, the people gaming the system vote Democrat because the party allows them to do it in exchange for a lifetime of voting loyalty. If that’s taken away, the Democrat Party loses the votes they need to maintain power and control.

