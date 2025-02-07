Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong

The Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff, say they oppose the nomination of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director on qualifications grounds, but we all know what they really fear.
Schiff is now talking about the time Patel took the Fifth while being questioned by a grand jury:
Kash Patel is an unusual choice for F.B.I. director in many ways — including that he once asserted his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself while being questioned before a grand jury.
In television and films, “taking the Fifth” is often a dramatic high point in the plot. In public life, asserting the right not to incriminate oneself can be devastating to a reputation, particularly for government officials.
Invoking the Fifth Amendment, however, is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing, and many lawyers advise clients to assert the right, particularly in instances where it is unclear what investigators are trying to prove. In Mr. Patel’s case, he invoked it before a grand jury examining whether Mr. Trump mishandled national security secrets in repeatedly refusing to return classified documents.
Serial liar Schiff is still proving that he has zero self-awareness and is proud of it:
Kash Patel took the 5th before agreeing to testify before a grand jury.— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 6, 2025
Now he doesn’t want to share his testimony about Trump's unlawful retention of classified documents.@SenBooker, @SenWhitehouse, and I sent a letter demanding that he disclose what he said. It is essential.
This guy has absolutely no shame at all.
Schiff's hoping nobody remembers this:
You accepted a preemptive pardon for crimes you committed.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 7, 2025
In return you surrendered any moral authority to judge your political opponents.
Recommended
You accepted a pardon for committing treason against the United States. Sit down, traitor. https://t.co/Yrtdl4bL3u— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025
Hey Adam, the "committed a crime" call is coming from inside your own house.
You took a preemptive pardon, how DARE you impugn someone else exercising their Fifth Amendment rights https://t.co/TTCwwsR9TV— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 7, 2025
Traitor who accepted a pardon says what? https://t.co/vDFlDrL6Ny— Maria Christina (@MrsBigMouthToU) February 7, 2025
It's worth remembering the distinction:
Invoking your fifth amendment privileges does not equate to guilt.— We own the libs (@weownthelibs) February 7, 2025
Accepting a pardon for committing a crime does . https://t.co/RJ5wyFo5QY
Heck, even Schiff once said that accepting a pardon makes a person reek of guilt:
December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025
Adam Schiff: No.
Today Adam Schiff got a preemptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/s83ghqk0rs
One a worm, always a worm.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member