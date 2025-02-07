Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong

The Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff, say they oppose the nomination of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director on qualifications grounds, but we all know what they really fear.

Schiff is now talking about the time Patel took the Fifth while being questioned by a grand jury:

Kash Patel is an unusual choice for F.B.I. director in many ways — including that he once asserted his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself while being questioned before a grand jury. In television and films, “taking the Fifth” is often a dramatic high point in the plot. In public life, asserting the right not to incriminate oneself can be devastating to a reputation, particularly for government officials. Invoking the Fifth Amendment, however, is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing, and many lawyers advise clients to assert the right, particularly in instances where it is unclear what investigators are trying to prove. In Mr. Patel’s case, he invoked it before a grand jury examining whether Mr. Trump mishandled national security secrets in repeatedly refusing to return classified documents.

Serial liar Schiff is still proving that he has zero self-awareness and is proud of it:

Kash Patel took the 5th before agreeing to testify before a grand jury.



Now he doesn’t want to share his testimony about Trump's unlawful retention of classified documents.@SenBooker, @SenWhitehouse, and I sent a letter demanding that he disclose what he said. It is essential. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 6, 2025

This guy has absolutely no shame at all.

Schiff's hoping nobody remembers this:

You accepted a preemptive pardon for crimes you committed.



In return you surrendered any moral authority to judge your political opponents. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 7, 2025

You accepted a pardon for committing treason against the United States. Sit down, traitor. https://t.co/Yrtdl4bL3u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025

Hey Adam, the "committed a crime" call is coming from inside your own house.

You took a preemptive pardon, how DARE you impugn someone else exercising their Fifth Amendment rights https://t.co/TTCwwsR9TV — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 7, 2025

Traitor who accepted a pardon says what? https://t.co/vDFlDrL6Ny — Maria Christina (@MrsBigMouthToU) February 7, 2025

It's worth remembering the distinction:

Invoking your fifth amendment privileges does not equate to guilt.



Accepting a pardon for committing a crime does . https://t.co/RJ5wyFo5QY — We own the libs (@weownthelibs) February 7, 2025

Heck, even Schiff once said that accepting a pardon makes a person reek of guilt:

December, 2020. Joy Reid: Have you ever heard of somebody getting a preemptive pardon who is an innocent person?



Adam Schiff: No.



Today Adam Schiff got a preemptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/s83ghqk0rs — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2025

One a worm, always a worm.