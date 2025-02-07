Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip...
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong

Doug P.  |  1:32 PM on February 07, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

The Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff, say they oppose the nomination of Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director on qualifications grounds, but we all know what they really fear.

Schiff is now talking about the time Patel took the Fifth while being questioned by a grand jury:

Kash Patel is an unusual choice for F.B.I. director in many ways — including that he once asserted his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself while being questioned before a grand jury.

In television and films, “taking the Fifth” is often a dramatic high point in the plot. In public life, asserting the right not to incriminate oneself can be devastating to a reputation, particularly for government officials.

Invoking the Fifth Amendment, however, is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing, and many lawyers advise clients to assert the right, particularly in instances where it is unclear what investigators are trying to prove. In Mr. Patel’s case, he invoked it before a grand jury examining whether Mr. Trump mishandled national security secrets in repeatedly refusing to return classified documents.

Serial liar Schiff is still proving that he has zero self-awareness and is proud of it:

This guy has absolutely no shame at all.

Schiff's hoping nobody remembers this:

Hey Adam, the "committed a crime" call is coming from inside your own house. 

It's worth remembering the distinction: 

Heck, even Schiff once said that accepting a pardon makes a person reek of guilt: 

One a worm, always a worm.

