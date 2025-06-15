Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 8:40 AM on June 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The first words out of Eric Swalwell's upper gas hole during his 'No Kings' day speech were:

'Donald Trump is America's Hitler.'

It seems Democrats are really committed to dialing down the political rhetoric in the wake of a murderous shooting spree in Minnesota.

Now, we always have to be careful to invoke Twitter/X Rule #5: If the video clip is cut short, go find the full context.

In context, Swalwell claims he was quoting Vice President JD Vance. (He was dishonestly quoting Vance, but more on that later.)

After pulling his little soundbite-hopeful stunt, Swalwell spent the evening hours mopping up.

The 'No Kings' Fart King shared a bit more of the video himself.

Swalwell thought he was being clever by calling Trump Hitler without actually calling Trump Hitler.

It doesn't work that way, Eric. If you're going to do verbal gymnastics to tie your political opponent to one of history's greatest monsters, just own it. Otherwise, it's just a cowardly attempt to make the connection while avoiding the reputational cost of being an absurd nincompoop.

The funny part was when the 'No Kings' crowd yelled out 'YEAH!', nodded their heads, and the Woodstock reject standing next to him bellowed out a guttural 'Woooooo!'. Their reaction somewhat betrayed the sleight of hand that Swalwell was about to employ.

That's not even what I have said about him. That's what his own Vice President called him. His own Vice President probably said the harshest words anyone in America has ever said about Donald Trump. No Democrat has even said that. But his own Vice President called him America's Hitler. Well he ain't provin' US wrong in these first 150 days.

There's a lot to unpack there. Yes, you did just say that about Trump. No Democrat has ever called Trump Hitler? Seriously?

'He ain't provin' US wrong'? Who is 'us', Eric?

If you don't have the guts to say it, then don't bother.

So what did Vance actually say back in 2016 when he was a big Trump critic?

I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a****** like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler.

That was the actual quote, sent to someone on a private Facebook feed. The honest reader wouldn't interpret this as 'Trump is America's Hitler'. It's a person essentially saying 'He might be a pain the butt who actually gets things done or he might be really bad'. It's certainly not a ringing endorsement of future President Trump, but it's not what Democrats like to pretend it was either.

Democrats trying to be masculine is probably the best thing that's ever happened to Carhartt.

We have to understand that when Democrats say we need to tone down the political rhetoric, they mean we, on the right, need to shut up.

Swalwell is simply playing the Democrats' greatest hits, but according to him, no Democrats have compared Trump to Hitler.

LOLOLOL!

Thankfully, we're guessing most normal Americans don't know or care who Eric Swalwell is. He knows it. That's why he keeps doing stupid stuff like this.

Keep going, Eric. You're not helping Democrats.

(Obligatory fart noise.)

