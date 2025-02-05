Billionaire Who Helped Spread Chuck Schumer's Warning About a Shadow Government Is 'Beyond Parody'

WATCH: Pam Bondi Sworn in As New Attorney General
Doug P.  |  11:25 AM on February 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

The hypocrisy and projection from Democrats screeching about "unelected billionaires" being in control of the Republican Party is an incredible sight to see. The Dems love their "unelected billionaires" but the billionaires who are the threat to the Republic are only the ones who support the GOP.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is among those on the Left making those kinds of warnings: 

Stuff it, Chuck! When Trump was running for president, he made it very clear that there would be spending cuts and Elon Musk would head up an effort to identify waste. The majority of Americans voted for just that and not Trump is in office following through on those promises. 

But if anybody needs another reminder about how bereft of self-awareness some of these people are, take a look at what George Soros' son Alex retweeted:

Incredible, isn't it. This should be in a museum:

The fact that they just don't see the Mt. Everest-sized irony makes it even more hilarious. 

It is beyond parody, and Twitchy is determined to keep exposing the Democrat projection and hypocrisy. 

It is beyond parody, and Twitchy is determined to keep exposing the Democrat projection and hypocrisy.

