Margaret Brennan Asked GOP Rep. Brian Mast for Examples of DEI Waste and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It

The host of CBS's "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan, had an interview last week with Vice President JD Vance that launched a thousand memes thanks to the faces she made while getting repeatedly owned, and this week it was Republican Rep. Brian Mast's turn.

The Trump administration continues to work to strip out waste in the federal government, and that includes DEI programs that taxpayers have been on the hook for:

Updated data on DEI related contract cancellations with full detail: https://t.co/hEBk62KQvN pic.twitter.com/kcPATigb3x — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 31, 2025

Yesterday on "Face the Nation," Rep. Mast was asked a question that Brennan didn't want an answer to, which provided another "pass the popcorn" moment. Watch:

Margaret Brennan, who recently got humiliated in her interview with VP Vance, gets humiliated again when she asks for examples of DEI waste in foreign aid the US gives.



Rep. Mast came with the receipts and owned Brennan.pic.twitter.com/7LBWGbKmdT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 2, 2025

Brennan appeared to have immediately regretted asking the question.

Never mind my question, I didn’t actually want an answer, she said, once he answered her. https://t.co/qLM1yff76u — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 3, 2025

The host was doing her best to spin on behalf of the Dems and anybody else in government who doesn't have a problem with wasting taxpayer dollars:

"small amounts of money" — JWF (@JammieWF) February 2, 2025

That "small amount" is actually a pretty big number:

She tries to save herself by claiming it's only 1% of the federal budget. Our government spent $6.2 trillion in 2023.



So the "small amount" she's referring to is $62 billion. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 2, 2025

Brennan tried and failed.

What’s amusing is she didn’t try to defend any of those things. She immediately cut to “only 1 % of the federal budget.” https://t.co/2ksSDOJHxk — Dick Bertram (@Dastardlyb247) February 3, 2025

The media running cover for government waste because Trump is the one doing the cutting couldn't have been more predictable.