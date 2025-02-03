He's NOT Gonna Date You! AOC Flips OUT Over Elon Musk's DOGE in...
The Democrats' Death Cult and Their Lies About 'Choice'
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...

Margaret Brennan Asked GOP Rep. Brian Mast for Examples of DEI Waste and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on February 03, 2025
Screen shot

The host of CBS's "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan, had an interview last week with Vice President JD Vance that launched a thousand memes thanks to the faces she made while getting repeatedly owned, and this week it was Republican Rep. Brian Mast's turn.

The Trump administration continues to work to strip out waste in the federal government, and that includes DEI programs that taxpayers have been on the hook for:

Yesterday on "Face the Nation," Rep. Mast was asked a question that Brennan didn't want an answer to, which provided another "pass the popcorn" moment. Watch:

Brennan appeared to have immediately regretted asking the question.

The host was doing her best to spin on behalf of the Dems and anybody else in government who doesn't have a problem with wasting taxpayer dollars:

That "small amount" is actually a pretty big number:

Brennan tried and failed.

The media running cover for government waste because Trump is the one doing the cutting couldn't have been more predictable.

