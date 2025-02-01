VIP
Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken Promises Already

Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Kash Patel did several elbow drops off the top rope on Adam Schiff, and apparently the beating was so brutal that the senator from California has some memory loss from the beating. 

Here's Schiff explaining what's happened since Trump took office while insinuating that Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have broken promises he says they made during their confirmation hearings: 

This is some seriously dishonest framing, but we're used to that from one of the biggest "Russia collusion" hoaxers on Capitol Hill. 

Schiff's being dishonest again? Now we know it's a day of the week that ends with a "y."

It's possible Schiff's still mad at Patel for using a trebuchet to launch a watermelon with his picture on it far into the distance.

Maybe Schiff just hopes his voters are.

A Community Note has also been suggested:

Every single sentence Schiff utters should be accompanied by a Community Note. He's that dishonest.

Schiff and others will no doubt outdo this one very soon.

