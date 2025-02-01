Attn. Community Notes! Adam Schiff Says Kash Patel and Pam Bondi Have Broken Promises Already

Kash Patel did several elbow drops off the top rope on Adam Schiff, and apparently the beating was so brutal that the senator from California has some memory loss from the beating.

Here's Schiff explaining what's happened since Trump took office while insinuating that Kash Patel and Pam Bondi have broken promises he says they made during their confirmation hearings:

FBI Director nominee Kash Patel promised no retribution. The next day, we have this grotesque purge at the FBI.



Bondi said she would examine pardons on a case by case basis.



Then Trump gave 1550 pardons overnight.



Their confirmation commitments mean nothing. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 1, 2025

This is some seriously dishonest framing, but we're used to that from one of the biggest "Russia collusion" hoaxers on Capitol Hill.

Bondi and Kash don’t have jobs right now because they haven’t been confirmed yet, so they haven’t done anything you’re falsely accusing them of.



You, however, were pardoned for committing treason against the United States. https://t.co/YOmg8FGVWi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 1, 2025

Schiff's being dishonest again? Now we know it's a day of the week that ends with a "y."

Since neither Kash nor Bondi have been confirmed yet, they obviously couldn't have broken their commitments. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 1, 2025

I know your supporters are dumb enough to buy this but Adam, neither Patel not Bondi have been confirmed.



They couldn’t have done any of this. https://t.co/2d1kaQlKoA pic.twitter.com/d7bKR67gXZ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2025

It's possible Schiff's still mad at Patel for using a trebuchet to launch a watermelon with his picture on it far into the distance.

They haven’t been confirmed. You can’t be this dumb can you? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 1, 2025

Maybe Schiff just hopes his voters are.

A Community Note has also been suggested:

Adam Schiff has been corrected by community notes with a lie he just posted here👇 https://t.co/EXP4exAYGr pic.twitter.com/mkE6GUkdjo — Patti Rivers🦅🇺🇸 (@PLRivo936) February 1, 2025

Every single sentence Schiff utters should be accompanied by a Community Note. He's that dishonest.

Is it too early to call this as your dumb tweet of the year? https://t.co/QPHvNKCvlN — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) February 1, 2025

Schiff and others will no doubt outdo this one very soon.