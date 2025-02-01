Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office Is ALL Backfire

As we told you earlier, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that some media outlets would be rotated out in order to make space for other outlets.

Brace for media triggering:

The Pentagon has informed its resident press corps that NBC, NYT, NPR, and Politico will “rotate out of the building” to give space to New York Post, Breitbart, OANN, and HuffPost.



NBC, who has an entire booth w/ cameras etc. pic.twitter.com/OC4H3xyGdj — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) February 1, 2025

This was predicted in our previous story:

It’s a move that’s sure to upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

And that's exactly what happened next.

Because so many "journalists" seem to have had their self-awareness surgically removed upon entering the media field, some are now expressing concern that this will lead to "propaganda" instead of "news" coming from the Pentagon.

Katie Couric had this to say:

Wow. This is how news becomes propaganda. It’s begun. Pay attention. https://t.co/B4gxjPOyip — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 1, 2025

Oh, we've seen how news becomes propaganda, just not in the way Couric would like everybody to believe.

Remember that time you deceptively edited an interview in order to push your anti-2nd Amendment agenda? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 1, 2025

Yeah, we do remember that.

No, this is because the *news became propaganda, like that time you deceptively edited a gun video to make gun owners look stupid.



Well, guess what? It backfired.



Enjoy the bed you made. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 1, 2025

Mainstream "journalists" just refuse to acknowledge their own role in all this and it's incredible to watch them be so determined to go down with the ship.

That you’re not bright enough to see the irony of your own post is hilarious. https://t.co/RAhAWwotis — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 1, 2025

The legacy media saying they want to identify and root out "propaganda" is the epitome of the above hot dog meme.

Wow. Generational propagandists upset about losing their grip on being de facto state media. https://t.co/sgsxy728h8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 1, 2025

That's what the media tantrums are really about.

Have you considered your own role in how this decision came to be? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 1, 2025

As usual, the self-awareness level with these "journalists" is zero.

Becomes propaganda? "Becomes"



::pause::



This twit and her ilk really think they've covered themselves in glory with all of their lies and fake "fact checks" and that people should want more it. Calling what they do propaganda is a bit insulting to propaganda. https://t.co/3BuWEvXKvz — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 1, 2025

Sometimes the most glaring examples can be found not in what they do report, but what they refuse to cover. One of the affected media outlets is NPR, and we all remember this:

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

"News" didn't become "propaganda" in that example, but rather it got thrown in the trash so as to not damage a Democrat's presidential campaign.