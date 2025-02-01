Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office Is ALL Backfire

DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on February 01, 2025
Meme

As we told you earlier, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that some media outlets would be rotated out in order to make space for other outlets.

Brace for media triggering:

This was predicted in our previous story:

It’s a move that’s sure to upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

And that's exactly what happened next.

Because so many "journalists" seem to have had their self-awareness surgically removed upon entering the media field, some are now expressing concern that this will lead to "propaganda" instead of "news" coming from the Pentagon. 

Katie Couric had this to say:

Oh, we've seen how news becomes propaganda, just not in the way Couric would like everybody to believe. 

Yeah, we do remember that.

Mainstream "journalists" just refuse to acknowledge their own role in all this and it's incredible to watch them be so determined to go down with the ship.

The legacy media saying they want to identify and root out "propaganda" is the epitome of the above hot dog meme.

That's what the media tantrums are really about.

As usual, the self-awareness level with these "journalists" is zero.

Sometimes the most glaring examples can be found not in what they do report, but what they refuse to cover. One of the affected media outlets is NPR, and we all remember this:

"News" didn't become "propaganda" in that example, but rather it got thrown in the trash so as to not damage a Democrat's presidential campaign.

