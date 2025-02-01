Pentagon and the Press: Modern Media Rotation Program Steps on Entitled Legacy Media’s Toes

It’s a move that’s sure to upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. The Pentagon is expanding media access but workspace is limited. What’s the solution? The military citadel is starting a rotation program that swaps out four media outlets every year from the workspace at the building. So, shift four out while shifting four in every year. It was announced Friday night that NBC News, NPR, The New York Times, and Politico would be soon leaving with Breitbart, The New York Post, OANN, and The Huffington Post replacing them.

Take a look at the press release, it lays out all the new rules. (READ)

All press members will still have the same access and privileges, all that’s changing is which outlets can occupy the physical workspace at the building.

This seems fair, but entitled outlets will surely write persecution sob stories about it. Posters are already bracing for it.

Legacy media outlets are always mad about ‘something’ that’s nothing.

The organizations, except one, are decidedly right-leaning. That’s sure to upset the Democrat-supporting ones they just replaced.

It will be refreshing to have a news organization on-site that reported the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop instead of dutifully suppressing it for the benefit of the Democrat Party.

This move and others could have been done under past administrations. They chose not to do them.

The Trump administration has stated its goal is to open up the government to the wide variety of media options Americans are getting their information from. It’s just another indication that the legacy media is dying, especially with a level playing field.