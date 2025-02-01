'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't...
Pentagon and the Press: Modern Media Rotation Program Steps on Entitled Legacy Media’s Toes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It’s a move that’s sure to upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. The Pentagon is expanding media access but workspace is limited. What’s the solution? The military citadel is starting a rotation program that swaps out four media outlets every year from the workspace at the building. So, shift four out while shifting four in every year. It was announced Friday night that NBC News, NPR, The New York Times, and Politico would be soon leaving with Breitbart, The New York Post, OANN, and The Huffington Post replacing them.

Take a look at the press release, it lays out all the new rules. (READ)

All press members will still have the same access and privileges, all that’s changing is which outlets can occupy the physical workspace at the building.

This seems fair, but entitled outlets will surely write persecution sob stories about it. Posters are already bracing for it.

'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer Over SCOTUS Threats
Doug P.
Legacy media outlets are always mad about ‘something’ that’s nothing.

The organizations, except one, are decidedly right-leaning. That’s sure to upset the Democrat-supporting ones they just replaced.

It will be refreshing to have a news organization on-site that reported the truth about Hunter Biden's laptop instead of dutifully suppressing it for the benefit of the Democrat Party.

This move and others could have been done under past administrations. They chose not to do them.

The Trump administration has stated its goal is to open up the government to the wide variety of media options Americans are getting their information from. It’s just another indication that the legacy media is dying, especially with a level playing field.

Tags: BREITBART FAKE NEWS HUFFINGTON POST HUFFPO JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer Over SCOTUS Threats
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR
Doug P.
'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't WAIT to Read It!)
Amy Curtis
Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut the Whole Bureau
Doug P.
BLOW HARDS: Oklahoma Proposes Legislation to Limit Storm Chasers, Require Permits
Amy Curtis
Dead at the DOD: Hegseth Ends Identity Months Celebrations at Dept of Defense and in the Armed Forces
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

'The Hits Just Keep on Coming!' DOJ Hints About Probe of Chuck Schumer Over SCOTUS Threats
