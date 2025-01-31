Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another John Brennan Meltdown!)

Shortly after Donald Trump took office on January 20th for his second term, he revoked security clearances for those 51 former intel community officials who signed off on the now infamous "Hunter Biden's laptop story has all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter. It was nothing but an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and the letter was, ironically, a disinformation campaign. All the finger pointing about "spreading misinformation" from those few dozen ex intel officials has been nothing but pure projection.

Ex CIA chief John Brennan wasn't happy about the revoked clearances:

"[Trump] misrepresented the facts in that executive order because it said that we had suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation."



If that upset Brennan, he's certainly not going to like step number two that Trump has reportedly taken against the cohorts in election interference:

This is via The Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump is taking further action against the 50 former intelligence officials who falsely suggested Hunter Biden’s laptop was “part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” instructing agencies to also ban those individuals from stepping foot in secure U.S. government facilities, according to a memo obtained by The Daily Wire. The Jan. 29 cabinet memorandum, first obtained by The Daily Wire, expands Trump’s day-one executive order, which revoked the security clearance for the 50 individuals. Sent “on behalf of the President,” it orders the country’s top national security agencies to “revoke unescorted access to secure U.S. Government facilities from the 50 former intelligence officials named in the Executive Order.”

Brennan, Clapper and the rest did the FA part and now they're in the FO phase. It might not be over for them yet. Stay tuned.