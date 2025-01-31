Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order
Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on...
Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair...
Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are...
Brett Favre Talks Trump, Parkinson's, and Much More
ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly...
Sanity Restored: Federal Employees Have Until 5 PM to Remove Pronouns From Email...
VIP
Sounds Insurrection-y! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Suggests Way Dems Can 'Fight Back' Against Tru...
Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Trump and Air Traffic Controllers Gets Community...
Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroy...
Journo Shares Text from Democrat Campaign Vet Revealing the REAL State of the...
HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and...
Outgoing DNC Chair Makes an Admission That Kamala Harris Will NOT Appreciate
Shall Not Be Infringed: 5th Circuit Rules Handgun Restriction is Unconstitutional

Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another John Brennan Meltdown!)

Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on January 31, 2025
Meme

Shortly after Donald Trump took office on January 20th for his second term, he revoked security clearances for those 51 former intel community officials who signed off on the now infamous "Hunter Biden's laptop story has all the markings of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter. It was nothing but an attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and the letter was, ironically, a disinformation campaign. All the finger pointing about "spreading misinformation" from those few dozen ex intel officials has been nothing but pure projection. 

Advertisement

Ex CIA chief John Brennan wasn't happy about the revoked clearances:

If that upset Brennan, he's certainly not going to like step number two that Trump has reportedly taken against the cohorts in election interference:

This is via The Daily Wire

President Donald Trump is taking further action against the 50 former intelligence officials who falsely suggested Hunter Biden’s laptop was “part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” instructing agencies to also ban those individuals from stepping foot in secure U.S. government facilities, according to a memo obtained by The Daily Wire. 

The Jan. 29 cabinet memorandum, first obtained by The Daily Wire, expands Trump’s day-one executive order, which revoked the security clearance for the 50 individuals. Sent “on behalf of the President,” it orders the country’s top national security agencies to “revoke unescorted access to secure U.S. Government facilities from the 50 former intelligence officials named in the Executive Order.”

Recommended

Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on Calling Her 'Fascist'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Does the ban from federal buildings include federal prisons? We're just asking. 

We can't take much more winning.

Brennan, Clapper and the rest did the FA part and now they're in the FO phase. It might not be over for them yet. Stay tuned.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on Calling Her 'Fascist'
Amy Curtis
Trump Cyber Storm Hits Agriculture Department with ‘Climate Change’ Website Scrub Order
Warren Squire
Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair (the RNC Might Agree)
Doug P.
HA! Adam Schiff Is NOT Ok After Getting Bodied Over and Over and OVER Again by Kash Patel During Hearing
Sam J.
Richard Grenell Heading to Venezuela to Let Them Know Their Gang Members Are Coming Home
Amy Curtis
Fmr Air Traffic Controller Sheds DISTURBING Light on Obama/Biden DEI Policies that Destroyed FAA (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on Calling Her 'Fascist' Amy Curtis
Advertisement