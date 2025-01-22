AOC's Latest Advice: Tune Out Trump's Orders ... Sounds Like an Insurrection
In a Case of 'The Blind Leading the Blind', Newsom Sought Advice From...
Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump Runs Immediately to 'The View,' CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants the Laken Riley Act Will Create Private Prison Camps for...
America Stumbles Upon What it Takes for the NYT to Admit an Unborn...
When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...
Tom Homan Says 308 Criminal Illegals Were Arrested on Day One
News: Two Students Shot Day After Trump Shut Down Office of Gun Violence...
Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the...
WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas...
Here Are the Types of People ICE Is Rounding Up for Deportation (Who...
John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as...
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden...

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:00 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

John Brennan, former CIA director who never liked Trump all that much and one of the 51 "security experts" who called Hunter Biden's laptop "Russian disinformation" got on MSNBC to bellyache about the loss of his security clearance.

Advertisement

The rest of the Tweet.

"No, we said it was for the hallmarks of Russian information operations." The carefully crafted language that afforded this election interference op and its perpetrators cover is meaningless — the intent was clear: Give Biden and legacy media 11th-hour propaganda to combat the truths contained on the laptop. Finally, there is some measure of accountability.

Besides claiming that his clearance was only to benefit the government, he also attempted to weasel his way out of what the "experts" said about the laptop story. From the get go, the letter was carefully crafted to avoid liability and not outright saying the laptop was Russian disinformation. But let's face it, weasel words or not, that's exactly what they wanted to communicate in order to sabotage Trump's October surprise.

If you are a parent, you'd never let your child get away with saying something like, "I didn't say I did my homework, I said that it would appear that I did my homework before I left with my friends."

Recommended

When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to Quietly Change Job Titles
Doug P.
Advertisement

But sure, they didn't really say that, they just put it out there so their political masters and allies could.

We're glad to see some accountability in the aftermath of the Biden/Obama lawlessness as Twitter gleefully acknowledged.

We all did. The only people who didn't see it coming were people who wanted to be fooled and people who think Rachel Maddow is a genius.

About that "benefit the government" line: a security clearance is actually a great job enhancer, useful for lobbying and claiming expert status on cable TV news channels.

Advertisement

El Oh El!

But they'll always have MSNBC and CNN's shoulders to cry on.

Yes, by the way, Brennan had communist sympathies and voted for the Communist candidate, Gus Hall.

And that's the crux of it. Everything else is self-preservation and spin.

Tags: JOHN BRENNAN MSNBC PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to Quietly Change Job Titles
Doug P.
America Stumbles Upon What it Takes for the NYT to Admit an Unborn Baby is a Real Human Person
justmindy
Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump Runs Immediately to 'The View,' CNN
Brett T.
Rumors Swirl a Former President and His Wife May Be Headed for the Big D and We Don't Mean Dallas
justmindy
WHAT Were They ThinKKKing? Australian Cruise Staff Picks the WORST Outfits for Christmas Event
Grateful Calvin
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants the Laken Riley Act Will Create Private Prison Camps for Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to Quietly Change Job Titles Doug P.
Advertisement