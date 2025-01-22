Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter

John Brennan, former CIA director who never liked Trump all that much and one of the 51 "security experts" who called Hunter Biden's laptop "Russian disinformation" got on MSNBC to bellyache about the loss of his security clearance.

🚨John Brennan is upset that the 51 Spies Who Lied had their security clearances revoked:



"[Trump] misrepresented the facts in that executive order because it said that we had suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation."



"No, we said it was for the… pic.twitter.com/1xVJ1kd6l9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

"No, we said it was for the hallmarks of Russian information operations." The carefully crafted language that afforded this election interference op and its perpetrators cover is meaningless — the intent was clear: Give Biden and legacy media 11th-hour propaganda to combat the truths contained on the laptop. Finally, there is some measure of accountability.

Besides claiming that his clearance was only to benefit the government, he also attempted to weasel his way out of what the "experts" said about the laptop story. From the get go, the letter was carefully crafted to avoid liability and not outright saying the laptop was Russian disinformation. But let's face it, weasel words or not, that's exactly what they wanted to communicate in order to sabotage Trump's October surprise.

If you are a parent, you'd never let your child get away with saying something like, "I didn't say I did my homework, I said that it would appear that I did my homework before I left with my friends."

This was probably the most egregious employ of the weasel-words defense —



“It's the public’s fault for being too dumb to understand what we wrote!” https://t.co/9IfmpVYaVE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Here is Biden making full use of the IC-supplied talking point — as intended. pic.twitter.com/kjWQgQSK87 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

But sure, they didn't really say that, they just put it out there so their political masters and allies could.

We're glad to see some accountability in the aftermath of the Biden/Obama lawlessness as Twitter gleefully acknowledged.

I always knew they'd play this card from the moment I saw that phrasing of "All the hallmarks". It set up a later alibi of "Oh, well it did, so we were reasonable in getting this wrong".



Meanwhile, the FBI already had the laptop in 2019, knew it was legit, and was coordinating… https://t.co/JGlREFaQW0 pic.twitter.com/IxOPYwNurG — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) January 22, 2025

We all did. The only people who didn't see it coming were people who wanted to be fooled and people who think Rachel Maddow is a genius.

Revoking the security clearances of these 51 politicized intelligence "experts" prevents them from going on TV and smugly suggesting that people who "know what's going on" think President Trump's foreign policy decisions are wrong. TV bookers know they have no classified intel. https://t.co/czRAKjTDri — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) January 22, 2025

About that "benefit the government" line: a security clearance is actually a great job enhancer, useful for lobbying and claiming expert status on cable TV news channels.

Thankfully, their new inability to access information has all the hallmarks of a revoked security clearance. https://t.co/syEsHU7liR — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) January 22, 2025

Mr. Brennan and every one of his cohorts should be banished from public life.



And grateful that that is the only punishment being meted out to these poisonous traitors who did damage to our country and the world. https://t.co/b4668DZN1K — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) January 22, 2025

But they'll always have MSNBC and CNN's shoulders to cry on.

The fact that this commie Brennan ever had a security clearance at all is disturbing enough but the fact he was allowed to keep it after leaving the job is indicative of an even larger problem. https://t.co/zVd1VjaGiJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 22, 2025

Yes, by the way, Brennan had communist sympathies and voted for the Communist candidate, Gus Hall.

Agree. The intent was to run cover for the Biden Team to help the candidacy.



Quite nefarious — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 22, 2025

And that's the crux of it. Everything else is self-preservation and spin.