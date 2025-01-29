Trump Signs Laken Riley Act With Families of Victims, GOPers and at Least 1 Democrat on Hand

Recently the Laken Riley Act recently passed the Senate 64 to 35. In the House the bill passed with the support of 46 Democrats. That means there are nearly 200 Democrats who voted to defend the kinds of policies that have proven tragic for American citizens. The majority of the Democrats want to continue the "America Last" policies of the previous administration. Fortunately times have changed.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led the anti-Laken Riley Act push by being nuts, which isn't surprising:

🚨AOC says the Laken Riley act is about “opening private prison camps” in American towns:



"When a private prison camp opens in your town and they say, 'we didn't know this was going to happen,' know that they did and they voted for it."pic.twitter.com/RMyuGlWt4b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

However, sanity has prevailed and in Trump's second week in the White House the bill was signed.

It’s a beautiful day at the White House. President Trump will sign the first legislation of his second term, The Laken Riley Act, at 2:00 pm from the East Room. pic.twitter.com/mF79lZK8Pk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2025

The new law means illegals will no longer be able to commit crimes and be released (sometimes repeatedly).

The Laken Riley Act will require the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. The bill won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., attended Wednesday’s bill signing at the White House.

Trump signed the bill into law this afternoon:

President Donald J. Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act https://t.co/RtqjGGGrIU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 29, 2025

At least one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, was on hand:

Spotted at the White House for the signing of the Laken Riley Act: @SenFettermanPA pic.twitter.com/AqBTxLDa9i — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 29, 2025

Today, I’m celebrating the Laken Riley Act being signed into law. pic.twitter.com/gqorOJJ6kQ — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 29, 2025

The White House press, which seemed perfectly fine with Biden's handlers keeping them from asking Joe any questions, had a reporter who thought it was the appropriate time to ask something unrelated as Trump was signing the legislation into law:

Trump just smacked down a reporter's question for asking something political while he was signing the Laken Riley Act in front of her weeping mother.



"This is NOT the appropriate time." pic.twitter.com/UAoGzx732w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

You can always count on somebody in the White House press corps to pick an inappropriate time to ask a question. It's not like Trump never takes questions at other times.