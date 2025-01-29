Trump Signs Laken Riley Act With Families of Victims, GOPers and at Least 1 Democrat on Hand

'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
Doug P.  |  3:46 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Recently the Laken Riley Act recently passed the Senate 64 to 35. In the House the bill passed with the support of 46 Democrats. That means there are nearly 200 Democrats who voted to defend the kinds of policies that have proven tragic for American citizens. The majority of the Democrats want to continue the "America Last" policies of the previous administration. Fortunately times have changed. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led the anti-Laken Riley Act push by being nuts, which isn't surprising:

However, sanity has prevailed and in Trump's second week in the White House the bill was signed.

The new law means illegals will no longer be able to commit crimes and be released (sometimes repeatedly). 

The Laken Riley Act will require the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. The bill won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., attended Wednesday’s bill signing at the White House.

Trump signed the bill into law this afternoon:

At least one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, was on hand: 

The White House press, which seemed perfectly fine with Biden's handlers keeping them from asking Joe any questions, had a reporter who thought it was the appropriate time to ask something unrelated as Trump was signing the legislation into law:

You can always count on somebody in the White House press corps to pick an inappropriate time to ask a question. It's not like Trump never takes questions at other times. 

