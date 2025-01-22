Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants the Laken Riley Act Will Create Private Prison Camps for Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:10 PM on January 22, 2025

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins a chorus of Democrats who are putting illegal aliens over American citizens. She’s coming out against the Laken Riley Act which makes it easier for our country’s immigration authorities to detain and deport illegal aliens. AOC makes it clear she wants nothing to do with protecting Americans.

Here’s here rant. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump has a voter mandate to deport illegal aliens and even recent polls reflect this.

That said, we never want AOC to stop yapping about this issue. Posters agree.

Every Democrat who vocalizes putting illegal aliens over Americans is creating a ‘red pill’ moment for someone.

Some commenters couldn’t make it through the long AOC rant, thankfully brave posters are here to assist them with a quick summary.

AOC is usually a rambling mess, but we suspect she actually practices her rants.

Is it possible to feel sorry for a mirror? Poor thing.

While AOC is whining for illegal aliens, here’s the criminal invaders she’s elevating over you and your family.

Many of the Democrats, especially the far left ones, are going to do everything in their power to impede the enforcement of our immigration laws. Although we wish they would see reason, realistically that will never happen. Instead, let them be loud and proud, it will only bring more voters to the side that wants to finally put Americans first.

