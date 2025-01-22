Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants the Laken Riley Act Will Create Private Prison Camps for Illegal Aliens

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins a chorus of Democrats who are putting illegal aliens over American citizens. She’s coming out against the Laken Riley Act which makes it easier for our country’s immigration authorities to detain and deport illegal aliens. AOC makes it clear she wants nothing to do with protecting Americans.

Here’s here rant. (WATCH)

🚨AOC says the Laken Riley act is about “opening private prison camps” in American towns:



"When a private prison camp opens in your town and they say, 'we didn't know this was going to happen,' know that they did and they voted for it."pic.twitter.com/RMyuGlWt4b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has a voter mandate to deport illegal aliens and even recent polls reflect this.

That said, we never want AOC to stop yapping about this issue. Posters agree.

Damn I love it when she talks.



She turns 100's to Republican.



Keep it up @AOC you Dems will lose every midterm. 🤣🤣🤣🥳 — Ivermectin cures (@CuresIvermecti2) January 22, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 She acts like a petulant child. — Gigi Johnston🇺🇸 (@GJohnston2014) January 22, 2025

Unhinged. American voter repellant. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Every Democrat who vocalizes putting illegal aliens over Americans is creating a ‘red pill’ moment for someone.

Some commenters couldn’t make it through the long AOC rant, thankfully brave posters are here to assist them with a quick summary.

What the heck is she talking about? — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 22, 2025

Demagoguing for illegals, as usual. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Not just illegals, but criminal illegals. — Steadtler (@SteadtlerA58435) January 22, 2025

Yep. But they’re all criminals. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

AOC is usually a rambling mess, but we suspect she actually practices her rants.

Does she make this stuff up on the fly? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 22, 2025

Rehearsed it in the mirror all morning. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Bwahaha 🤣 — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) January 22, 2025

We know it’s true 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Is it possible to feel sorry for a mirror? Poor thing.

While AOC is whining for illegal aliens, here’s the criminal invaders she’s elevating over you and your family.

SNEAK PEEK: We embedded exclusively w/ ICE Boston today as they targeted egregious criminal aliens. We witnessed 8 arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder & rape suspects, & a volatile Haitian gang member w/ 18 convictions in recent years who told our… pic.twitter.com/LgerOp8dU8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2025

Criminal illegal lover. Ideology above all, including American lives. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

We know that illegals have raped & killed innocent Americans. Period — Leo The Lion (@LeoTheLion1964) January 22, 2025

I've said it before- they're going to go even harder left and more deranged. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) January 22, 2025

The Democrats have officially lost their minds. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 22, 2025

Many of the Democrats, especially the far left ones, are going to do everything in their power to impede the enforcement of our immigration laws. Although we wish they would see reason, realistically that will never happen. Instead, let them be loud and proud, it will only bring more voters to the side that wants to finally put Americans first.