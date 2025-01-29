Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies

VIP
Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on January 29, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Today the Senate Finance Committee held a confirmation hearing for Trump's pick to head up the Dept. of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

The flailing from lefties on the committee was plentiful, but one of the most ridiculous moments of the many came when Sen. Bernie Sanders asked RFK Jr. the following question: "ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?"

Yes indeed, that's what Sanders used part of his time for. Here's why: 

Wow, we haven't seen Bernie that upset since Ben & Jerry's discontinued "Vladimir Lenin Lime."

Notice Megyn Kelly's reaction in the background that rational people everywhere can relate to: 

Kelly's background reaction was the perfect accompaniment to Sanders' onesie rant. 

Kelly even came up with a Trump-inspired slogan for the occasion: 

We thought we'd seen it all until Bernie Sanders demanded that RFK Jr. denounce slogans on baby onesies.

