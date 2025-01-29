Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trump's Work Order

President Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt will not be particularly liked by the lefty media, and the reason became quickly apparent yesterday during her first WH briefing when Leavitt called out the media's lies right to their faces.

One panicked talking point that's arisen among Dems and the legacy media (as always, pardon the redundancy) since Trump took office is that his order for federal workers to stop remote work and return to their offices will cause valuable employees to quit.

ABC's Michael Strahan was interviewing Leavitt today and asked if Trump's "work from the office" order would cause government doctors and scientists to leave. The answer is a thing of beauty:

ABC NEWS: Are you worried doctors and scientists will quit after being asked to return to in-person work?

It's so nice to see the media trying to help spread Dem narratives get wedgied and humiliated yet again!

Hilarious moment from @PressSec @KarolineLeavitt’s interview on ABC’s @GMA....



Michael Strahan: “But is there any concern we risk losing people with years of experience like doctors and — and let’s say scientists?”



Leavitt: "Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and…

Here's the full transcript via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

Michael Strahan: “But is there any concern we risk losing people with years of experience like doctors and — and let’s say scientists?” Leavitt: “Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and medical institutions have to show up to the office. We know that employees are more productive and more efficient when they are working in an in-office environment and that’s what this administration expects. And I think that’s what American taxpayers expect. Don’t forget it’s the American people funding this government. They deserve people who are actually showing up to work on their behalf.”

And that's how it's done!

We're not even two weeks into Leavitt beclowning the media and we're almost already out of popcorn.