VIP
Britain's Future Stands on the Edge of a Knife
'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll...
WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's...
‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet
'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About...
Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked...
'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
RFK Jr. Says Democrats Oppose Him Because ANYTHING Trump Decides Has to Be...
SNAP to It: Joni Ernst Introduces Bill to Reduce Wasteful Food Stamp Spending
Resistance-a-Roni, the San Francisco Treat! Watch City Leaders Vow to Break Federal Immigr...
Trump Signs Laken Riley Act With Families of Victims, GOPers and at Least...
National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games...
Holy Entitlement, Batman! Transgender American Sought Asylum in Canada for RIDICULOUS 'Hat...
YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes

Karoline Leavitt NUKES Media Talking Point About Doctors and Scientists Quitting Over Trump's Work Order

Doug P.  |  6:20 PM on January 29, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt will not be particularly liked by the lefty media, and the reason became quickly apparent yesterday during her first WH briefing when Leavitt called out the media's lies right to their faces.

Advertisement

One panicked talking point that's arisen among Dems and the legacy media (as always, pardon the redundancy) since Trump took office is that his order for federal workers to stop remote work and return to their offices will cause valuable employees to quit.

ABC's Michael Strahan was interviewing Leavitt today and asked if Trump's "work from the office" order would cause government doctors and scientists to leave. The answer is a thing of beauty: 

It's so nice to see the media trying to help spread Dem narratives get wedgied and humiliated yet again!

Recommended

Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
Doug P.
Advertisement

Here's the full transcript via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

Michael Strahan: “But is there any concern we risk losing people with years of experience like doctors and — and let’s say scientists?” 

Leavitt: “Well, most doctors who work in actual hospitals and medical institutions have to show up to the office. We know that employees are more productive and more efficient when they are working in an in-office environment and that’s what this administration expects. And I think that’s what American taxpayers expect. Don’t forget it’s the American people funding this government. They deserve people who are actually showing up to work on their behalf.”

And that's how it's done! 

We're not even two weeks into Leavitt beclowning the media and we're almost already out of popcorn. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies
Doug P.
‘Unapologetic Extremist’ Kash Patel Launches ‘Adam Schiff’ From a Trebuchet
Brett T.
'All-Time Low': If the Left's Triggered Now Wait'll They See This New Poll on GOP vs. Dem Approval
Doug P.
WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's the Smartest Guy in Congress
Amy Curtis
'Why Are You Crying?' Former Kenya President DRAGS Nations That Are Mad About Foreign Aid Cuts (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent Illegals Are Arrested
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly in the Background was ALL of Us When Bernie Sanders Asked RFK Jr. to Condemn Onesies Doug P.
Advertisement