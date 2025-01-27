VIP
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust the Legacy Media'

Doug P.  |  1:24 PM on January 27, 2025
Screen shot

The massive bias in network newscasts can often be spotted by noticing what they don't cover as much as how they frame the stories they do cover. 

Another glaring example of that has been spotted, all while the "traditional" media wonder why they fall somewhere in between contagious conjunctivitis and termite infestation on the list of things Americans view in a positive light. 

The alphabet network newscasts are Democrat narrative pushers and not "journalists" providing objective reporting in any way. 

The networks couldn't make it more obvious if they tried.

Thankfully increasing numbers of people aren't putting their trust in these hacks. 

Anybody who only gets their news from network newscasts is incredibly misinformed and that's the reason Democrats would love it if all Americans only got their news from network newscasts. In actuality fewer people every year are watching and that's a good thing.

If you saw Margaret Brennan's interview with JD Vance on "Face the Nation" that fact was reiterated.

Here's one more:

Nobody was saying anything negative about Trump so the march wasn't considered a media priority.

