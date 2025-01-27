Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust the Legacy Media'

The massive bias in network newscasts can often be spotted by noticing what they don't cover as much as how they frame the stories they do cover.

Another glaring example of that has been spotted, all while the "traditional" media wonder why they fall somewhere in between contagious conjunctivitis and termite infestation on the list of things Americans view in a positive light.

Advertisement

Another example of why people do not trust the legacy media. https://t.co/vErRIXpmYz — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) January 27, 2025

The alphabet network newscasts are Democrat narrative pushers and not "journalists" providing objective reporting in any way.

🚨 BREAKING: The leftist media spend 46 minutes on President Trump's J6 pardons and only 3 minutes on Joe Biden pardoning his family. https://t.co/xdoOzSzDsU — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 27, 2025

The networks couldn't make it more obvious if they tried.

ABC, CBS, NBC spent over 46 minutes covering Trump Jan. 6 pardons, 3 minutes on Biden pardoning his family https://t.co/zEeyoFazqw — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2025

Thankfully increasing numbers of people aren't putting their trust in these hacks.

That's why we are the media now. pic.twitter.com/DOWGrOfxsM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 27, 2025

Anybody who only gets their news from network newscasts is incredibly misinformed and that's the reason Democrats would love it if all Americans only got their news from network newscasts. In actuality fewer people every year are watching and that's a good thing.

MSM is the propaganda arm of the Democrat party. — Lewant2 (@Lewant222) January 27, 2025

If you saw Margaret Brennan's interview with JD Vance on "Face the Nation" that fact was reiterated.

Here's one more:

NBC ignored the March for Life and ABC and CBS only gave it 48 seconds of coverage. https://t.co/Eax3aYolVi — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 27, 2025

Nobody was saying anything negative about Trump so the march wasn't considered a media priority.