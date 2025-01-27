Wanna See Just How DUMB the Left REALLY Is? Check Out This Obviously...
J.B. Pritzker Should Ask Colombia How Opposing Trump's Immigration Policies Worked Out

David Axelrod Not a Fan of Dr. Phil Drawing Extra Attention to Biden & Dems' Disastrous Policies

Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on January 27, 2025
meme

The roundup of criminal illegals who mostly got into the U.S. via the Biden administration's open border and have been harbored by sanctuary city Democrats has kicked into high gear. Those arrested so far include a man with suspected ties to ISIS, a gang member from El Salvadore wanted for aggravated homicide, a Mexican national wanted for murder and many more

In Chicago, Dr. Phil McGraw made a surprise appearance with Trump "border czar" Tom Homan as he oversaw the arrests of criminal illegals in that city. 

Instead of being thankful that many violent criminals in the U.S. illegally are being removed, it appears that some Democrats are unhappy with those who are helping shine a light on this major problem that Biden allowed to get even worse. Among them is former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod:

What does it tell you that the Dems are angry Dr. Phil is giving more exposure to the criminal illegal disaster they caused?

That's what really troubles the Democrats about this.

And Biden & Harris allowed the conditions for that to happen in the first place. But some on the Left would rather be upset with Dr. Phil.

