David Axelrod Not a Fan of Dr. Phil Drawing Extra Attention to Biden & Dems' Disastrous Policies

The roundup of criminal illegals who mostly got into the U.S. via the Biden administration's open border and have been harbored by sanctuary city Democrats has kicked into high gear. Those arrested so far include a man with suspected ties to ISIS, a gang member from El Salvadore wanted for aggravated homicide, a Mexican national wanted for murder and many more.

Advertisement

In Chicago, Dr. Phil McGraw made a surprise appearance with Trump "border czar" Tom Homan as he oversaw the arrests of criminal illegals in that city.

Instead of being thankful that many violent criminals in the U.S. illegally are being removed, it appears that some Democrats are unhappy with those who are helping shine a light on this major problem that Biden allowed to get even worse. Among them is former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod:

What does it tell you that the delegation that arrived in Chicago yesterday to commence the deportation operation included Dr. Phil?!?

Was he there to minister to the ICE agents? The arrested immigrants?

Or was he there to turn this into Must See TV? pic.twitter.com/SxJTlPor6i — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 27, 2025

What does it tell you that the Dems are angry Dr. Phil is giving more exposure to the criminal illegal disaster they caused?

It's good that more Americans get to see the depth of depravity of Democrats immigration policies. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 27, 2025

That's what really troubles the Democrats about this.

As Homan said yesterday, NONE of this needs to happen if Chicago leaders would allow ICE to pick up the criminals at the jails.



Chicago political leaders chose this. https://t.co/52yesXnHY5 — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) January 27, 2025

And Biden & Harris allowed the conditions for that to happen in the first place. But some on the Left would rather be upset with Dr. Phil.