And SCENE! Here's Mel Gibson's Summary of Trump Calling Out L.A. Public Officials to Their Faces

Yesterday President Trump visited people in North Carolina who are still recovering from the devastating storm four months ago and from there headed to Los Angeles to speak with local officials and tour areas affected by the massive fires.

Trump also led a roundtable at an L.A. fire house that was attended by Mayor Karen Bass and others. Let's just say that what took place was a calm, cool and collected smackdown of incompetent leadership:

Democerat Rep. Brad Sherman also brought himself to the attention of Trump, and it didn't work out very well for him:

On Fox News, Mel Gibson described the scene perfectly with one sentence:

That's exactly what it looked like!

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously expressed a desire to "Trump-proof" California but obviously those days are over.