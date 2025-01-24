'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring L.A. Fires

After visiting areas of North Carolina on Friday that are still struggling after a devastating storm four months ago, President Trump then went to Los Angeles to tour the region hit by massive fires. After that, Trump had a meeting with local officials at a firehouse in Pacific Palisades.

First, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had previously promised he would "Trump-proof" his state, seemed happy to see the president arrive at LAX:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanks President Trump and the First Lady for visiting California amid the wildfires devastation: "Thank you for being here. It means a great deal to all of us." pic.twitter.com/d9pcOIhSe6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 24, 2025

Trump toured the fire damage and then went to lead a roundtable Q & A at a fire station which many local leaders attended.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was one of the people called out for bureaucratic delays, except when Trump pressed her the timetable quickly changed:

Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass wants the residents of the Pacific Palisades, CA to wait until she says it’s okay for them to not only rebuild their homes but clean the destruction left of their land



This press conference is insane



Trump humiliated her



pic.twitter.com/VW6Ddu2erC — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 25, 2025

🚨 President Trump just CALLED OUT Karen Bass for LYING live on air



Trump told Bass that residents should be able to start clearing their own land TONIGHT, rather than waiting months.



Bass said “they can!”



But that’s a LIE, because victims STILL aren’t allowed on their own… pic.twitter.com/uk6EA0uEx1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2025

🚨 Trump just had a 1-on-1 exchange with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass regarding the wildfires.



This is so, so refreshing. Just watch.



TRUMP: Groups are saying they can't start [rebuilding] for 18 months.



MAYOR KAREN BASS: No. You can hold me to that.



TRUMP: 4 groups said… pic.twitter.com/aSL4B56hmy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

President Trump isn't afraid to confront Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.



This is why the people love him.



He's not a politician--he's a man done with the BS.pic.twitter.com/thtLuPYHrL — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 25, 2025

Trump got rounds of applause after delivering all of these reality checks.

Another local official who got called out was Democrat Brad Sherman:

When Rep. Brad Sherman (D) defends FEMA and tells President Trump small states can't have thousands of people come to help like FEMA, Trump says the issue isn't people, "getting the organization is the problem. FEMA is incompetently run and it costs about three times more than it… pic.twitter.com/TnHd90zZ5t — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 25, 2025

🚨 SMACKDOWN ALERT. WOW.



TRUMP, to Congressman BRAD SHERMAN (D-CA): You did something, Brad, where every insurance company is leaving California. You made it so impossible - people like YOU. I'll tell you this - I've never seen a state where so many people have no insurance.… pic.twitter.com/fnCZxDjuGn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

It would be nice if California Democrats took some lessons from all of this and realized that their insane regulations had tragic real-world consequences. But they won't.