'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring L.A. Fires

Doug P.  |  9:40 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After visiting areas of North Carolina on Friday that are still struggling after a devastating storm four months ago, President Trump then went to Los Angeles to tour the region hit by massive fires. After that, Trump had a meeting with local officials at a firehouse in Pacific Palisades. 

First, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had previously promised he would "Trump-proof" his state, seemed happy to see the president arrive at LAX:

Trump toured the fire damage and then went to lead a roundtable Q & A at a fire station which many local leaders attended. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was one of the people called out for bureaucratic delays, except when Trump pressed her the timetable quickly changed: 

Trump got rounds of applause after delivering all of these reality checks. 

Another local official who got called out was Democrat Brad Sherman:

It would be nice if California Democrats took some lessons from all of this and realized that their insane regulations had tragic real-world consequences. But they won't. 

