X Deposited a Community Note in Bank of America's Account After Their Response to Trump

Yesterday during a video call with a gathering of business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan right in front of the whole class:
President Trump to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: "I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is WRONG." pic.twitter.com/Ob3pwN9cAm— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2025
Ouch!
That left such a mark that Bank of America felt compelled to put out a rebuttal denying they have had anti-conservative policies:
January 23, 2025
BoA knew that post would go over so well that the replies are shut off.
Community Notes deposited a nice, big fact-check on that one!
Community notes for the win again https://t.co/scYwHzo08x— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 24, 2025
*side eye* https://t.co/4QrCfac1Ll pic.twitter.com/2JmheNVIAM— LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) January 24, 2025
Well, there's that.
Reminder https://t.co/OjPTeXzoUj pic.twitter.com/N7yZ7ntahK— Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) January 23, 2025
https://t.co/FVGWnsvey4 pic.twitter.com/ljPiQ6Zljc— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2025
BoA didn't want to hear any of that in their replies.
If they were telling the truth, then they would have kept replies open. https://t.co/wWncO1wXyt pic.twitter.com/uNdN9MQNpF— Nathan | Classical Conservative (@TheClassicalCon) January 23, 2025
You closed replies @BankofAmerica, this tells me you don’t have confidence in this statement. https://t.co/YbbWfbUdr4— Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) January 23, 2025
Nope, not at all.
