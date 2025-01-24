X Deposited a Community Note in Bank of America's Account After Their Response to Trump

Yesterday during a video call with a gathering of business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan right in front of the whole class:

Advertisement

President Trump to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan: "I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives because what you're doing is WRONG." pic.twitter.com/Ob3pwN9cAm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2025

Ouch!

That left such a mark that Bank of America felt compelled to put out a rebuttal denying they have had anti-conservative policies:

BoA knew that post would go over so well that the replies are shut off.

Community Notes deposited a nice, big fact-check on that one!

Community notes for the win again https://t.co/scYwHzo08x — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 24, 2025

Well, there's that.

BoA didn't want to hear any of that in their replies.

If they were telling the truth, then they would have kept replies open. https://t.co/wWncO1wXyt pic.twitter.com/uNdN9MQNpF — Nathan | Classical Conservative (@TheClassicalCon) January 23, 2025

You closed replies @BankofAmerica, this tells me you don’t have confidence in this statement. https://t.co/YbbWfbUdr4 — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) January 23, 2025

Nope, not at all.