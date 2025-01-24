X Deposited a Community Note in Bank of America's Account After Their Response to Trump

Trump FREES Prolife Activist Bevelyn Williams Biden JAILED for Praying in Front of...
Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on January 24, 2025

Yesterday during a video call with a gathering of business leaders in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan right in front of the whole class:

Ouch!

That left such a mark that Bank of America felt compelled to put out a rebuttal denying they have had anti-conservative policies: 

BoA knew that post would go over so well that the replies are shut off.

Community Notes deposited a nice, big fact-check on that one!

Well, there's that.

BoA didn't want to hear any of that in their replies.

Nope, not at all.

