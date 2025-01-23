VIP
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to Secure the Border

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Donald Trump has been in office for just over three days now and deportations of criminal illegals are under way and security at the border has been tightened. Additionally, the app Biden's DHS used in an attempt to justify letting thousands and thousands of people into the U.S. each day so they could call the crossings "legal" has been shut down. 

Laughably, Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy are still trying to blame Republicans for the mess that happened on Biden's watch:

He's still pushing that BS? Murphy's like one of those soldiers for the Emperor U.S. forces found on remote South Pacific atolls in the late 1940s who didn't know the war was over and they lost.

The attempts to claim Biden was serious about border security and Republicans weren't are easily torpedoed just by looking at the numbers since Trump took office on Monday:

Additionally, all we need to know is that the criminals Trump's deporting are cursing the new president and praising Biden and Obama. That says it all.

There's a name for that...

Bingo.

