Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to Secure the Border

Donald Trump has been in office for just over three days now and deportations of criminal illegals are under way and security at the border has been tightened. Additionally, the app Biden's DHS used in an attempt to justify letting thousands and thousands of people into the U.S. each day so they could call the crossings "legal" has been shut down.

Advertisement

Laughably, Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy are still trying to blame Republicans for the mess that happened on Biden's watch:

Senator Chris Murphy: Actually, it was the Republicans who created an immigration mess in this country. pic.twitter.com/xvPQnT4Ifb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 23, 2025

He's still pushing that BS? Murphy's like one of those soldiers for the Emperor U.S. forces found on remote South Pacific atolls in the late 1940s who didn't know the war was over and they lost.

The attempts to claim Biden was serious about border security and Republicans weren't are easily torpedoed just by looking at the numbers since Trump took office on Monday:

#EXCLUSIVE Border Patrol has less than 500 encounters today 🤯



Encounter numbers at the southern border plummet in @realDonaldTrump first days back in office according to data obtained through DHS sources—Who say, “This is what it is supposed to look like…”

“Welcome to the… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 23, 2025

Additionally, all we need to know is that the criminals Trump's deporting are cursing the new president and praising Biden and Obama. That says it all.

The swift action to dismantle the CBPOne app has proven to be a decisive move in controlling immigration flow. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) January 23, 2025

There's a name for that...

The Trump effect https://t.co/5Fu88dH4jR — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 23, 2025

Bingo.