Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL

Doug P.  |  12:36 PM on January 23, 2025
Meme screenshot

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spent four years looking to forge a legacy, and they've got another one in addition to inflation, higher energy prices and a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden, Harris (and Obama for that matter) can fade into the political sunset knowing they remain very popular among... criminal illegals who are being arrested ahead of being deported. 

It's too bad Trump can't run for another term in 2028 because this would make a great campaign ad, but it should still work well for JD Vance:

Wow, that says it all. 

And yet the guy said he won't go back.

Yes, we'll see about that. The guy might have already forgotten that we now have an administration that doesn't leave that decision up to the illegals.

Biden, Harris and Mayorkas not only allowed criminal illegals to stay in the country but they actually rolled out the welcome mat for them to come here in the first place.

Remember when people showed up at the southern border wearing Biden t-shirts? Those days are over.

