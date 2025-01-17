Let's Imagine the Dem/Media Reaction If Trump Invokes 'Biden Rule' for Changing the Constitution

As you know, President Biden, Kamala Harris and other Democrats are applauding the White House for creating a new constitutional amendment by way of a tweet on X (just as the Founders envisioned).

The desperate search for a "legacy" for Biden has reached new levels of embarrassment, even for this bunch:

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

The Equal Rights Amendment is the 28th Amendment, and it is the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/jl1Ewg2JAf — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 17, 2025

The people who called Trump an authoritarian threat to the Constitution and "democracy" bragging about making a constitutional amendment by tweet is pretty much the perfect way for them to wrap up this train wreck of an administration.

But now that the Dems seem to think Biden's set a precedent, let's see how great they think it is if the next president does something similar:

Trump can make constitutional amendments via twitter post now. Precedent has been set. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 17, 2025

Looking forward to President Trump citing “the Biden rule” when he begins unilaterally changing the Constitution via social media posts. Biden truly is the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/pDY8SEphfv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 17, 2025

Pass the popcorn! Maybe Trump should say he's getting rid of the 22nd Amendment via a Truth Social post so he can run for a third term in 2028.

Imagine how much Jim Acosta and John Harwood would be crying right now if Donald Trump just started declaring new amendments to the constitution like Joe Biden did today.



Just imagine. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 17, 2025

Trump is going to have so much fun with this Presidential Amendment power. — Holden (@Holden114) January 17, 2025

For starters, just imagine what CNN's headline would be if Trump played the "I just made a new constitutional amendment" game. Instead for Biden we get this:

President Biden says Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution is ratified. An anticipated legal battle looms.https://t.co/cpHLkqgThT — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 17, 2025

CNN's headline if Trump did the same thing: Trump becomes dictator, nation in peril, democracy overthrown