What Jim Acosta Said Yesterday vs. Today's Verdict About CNN Is Shot/Chaser GOLD
Try Not to Laugh at Lawyer's Argument Against CNN Having to Pay Punitive...
'CAN'T Be Serious'! John Harwood Uses This Democrat to Prove Biden DOESN'T...

Let's Imagine the Dem/Media Reaction If Trump Invokes 'Biden Rule' for Changing the Constitution

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitter

As you know, President Biden, Kamala Harris and other Democrats are applauding the White House for creating a new constitutional amendment by way of a tweet on X (just as the Founders envisioned). 

The desperate search for a "legacy" for Biden has reached new levels of embarrassment, even for this bunch: 

The people who called Trump an authoritarian threat to the Constitution and "democracy" bragging about making a constitutional amendment by tweet is pretty much the perfect way for them to wrap up this train wreck of an administration. 

But now that the Dems seem to think Biden's set a precedent, let's see how great they think it is if the next president does something similar: 

Pass the popcorn! Maybe Trump should say he's getting rid of the 22nd Amendment via a Truth Social post so he can run for a third term in 2028.

For starters, just imagine what CNN's headline would be if Trump played the "I just made a new constitutional amendment" game. Instead for Biden we get this:

CNN's headline if Trump did the same thing: Trump becomes dictator, nation in peril, democracy overthrown

