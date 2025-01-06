Chuck Schumer MELTS Projection Detectors With Warning About Using Intimidation to 'Hurt Our Gov't'

Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The level shamelessness at the U.S. Capitol on Monday when Congress certified Donald Trump's election victory was massive enough to eventually collapse into a black hole with a gravitational pull from not even which the Democrat hypocrisy could escape. 

All the talk about "election denial" after decades of that sort of thing from the Dems was extra special, and it happened just because Kamala Harris got wiped out so heavily on Election Day that the Left can't even find any way to claim something was fishy. 

Senator Schumer is another one who's taking advantage of the fact that he had any sense of self-awareness surgically removed at a young age by serving up a warning, and it's a doozy which as usual does not apply to Chuck or the Dems:

This guy needs to take ALL the seats when it comes to denouncing "intimidation."

Remember this one?

Also don't forget Schumer's warning to Trump about the intel community having "six ways from Sunday for getting back at you":

 

As usual, Schumer's projecting yet again.

Fact check: TRUE.

