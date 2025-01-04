Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than...
Missed It by THAT Much! Twitter ALMOST Got a 2025 Gift With a...
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC...
Rant Revelation: Don Lemon Says He Will Stop Being a Racist When Trump...
Dem Double-Think: C-SPAN Caller Hates ‘Insurrectionist’ Trump but Craves an Insurrection A...
Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than...
Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the...
VIP
Stacey Plaskett Has a Voice, but Not a Clue
Delusional Dem: Kamala Harris Gaslights Child by Saying She Wasn’t Defeated in the...
Jim Gaffigan Sort-of Apologizes to Trump Supporters
'Didn't Age Well': Check Out This Fun Exchange Between Matt Gaetz and Thomas...
Martial, Martial, Martial! Matt Gaetz Gets Dragged on X for ‘Marshall’ Law Mistake
Fine, Upstanding People: Illegal Immigrant Found With AR-15, $1 Million Worth of Fentanyl...
Election-Denying Hakeem Jeffries Lies That Fellow Election-Denying Democrats Are not ‘Elec...

'Rules for Thee' Alert! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Is Apparently Exempt From Her Own 'Climate Laws'

Doug P.  |  9:07 AM on January 04, 2025
Meme Screenshot

Late last month we told you about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to make residents of her state rediscover the joys of walking by making fuel unaffordable. Hochul's new plan would basically make fossil fuel companies pay for any kind of damages that New York Democrats feel like blaming on climate change, because they sell the fuel that gets burned by vehicles, thereby making the weather worse, or something. 

Advertisement

Energy companies won't want to be based in New York after this

New York state will fine fossil fuel companies a total of $75 billion over the next 25 years to pay for damage caused to the climate under a bill Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law on Thursday.

The law is intended to shift some of the recovery and adaptation costs of climate change from individual taxpayers to oil, gas and coal companies that the law says are liable. The money raised will be spent on mitigating the impacts of climate change, including adapting roads, transit, water and sewage systems, buildings and other infrastructure.

Hochul will make fossil fuel companies pay for their contributions to the "climate crisis," but guess who won't be made to pay for her contributions? This won't surprise you:

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jidhadism
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

From the New York Post:

Gov. Hochul — who recently approved a controversial law that will force oil, natural-gas and coal companies to pony up $75 billion for carbon emissions allegedly contributing to global warming — has taken at least 30 flights aboard private jets since 2021, state Board of Elections records show. 

The $415,000 tab was picked up by her campaign committee, records show. 

“It’s very wasteful, especially for an elected official. There is no reason why any elected official in New York should be taking a private jet. Nearly everywhere in New York or upstate has a [commercial] airport that will take you anywhere in the country. New York is one of the most well-connected places on the planet,” said a local pilot experienced in private aviation. 

Hochul flew with two private-airline companies, Zephyr Jets and Apollo Jets, in the last four years. It is unclear what the destinations were, but no flight cost less than $5,000 while her most expensive was trip was billed Jan. 17 for $38,594.00, records show.

"Fossil fuels for me but not for thee" is a familiar mantra from these hypocrites. 

Advertisement

If these people want the rest of us to believe there's a "climate crisis" they should first act like they believe it.

The "climate crisis" nonsense is all about trying to force the private sector pay for their own refusal to balance a budget.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jidhadism
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN About Democrat Lawfare in Trump’s NYC ‘Hush Money’ Trial
Warren Squire
Plenty Of Challenges Await The Trump Administration: Carol Roth Explains Three Of the Most Daunting
Eric V.
Missed It by THAT Much! Twitter ALMOST Got a 2025 Gift With a New Banner for Justin Trudeau
Grateful Calvin
Rant Revelation: Don Lemon Says He Will Stop Being a Racist When Trump Stops Being One
Warren Squire
Grunge Plunge! ‘Soundgarden’ Gig Comes with Faceplant as Singer Fell on More Than Black Days
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jidhadism Grateful Calvin
Advertisement