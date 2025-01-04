'Rules for Thee' Alert! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Is Apparently Exempt From Her Own 'Climate Laws'

Late last month we told you about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to make residents of her state rediscover the joys of walking by making fuel unaffordable. Hochul's new plan would basically make fossil fuel companies pay for any kind of damages that New York Democrats feel like blaming on climate change, because they sell the fuel that gets burned by vehicles, thereby making the weather worse, or something.

Energy companies won't want to be based in New York after this:

New York state will fine fossil fuel companies a total of $75 billion over the next 25 years to pay for damage caused to the climate under a bill Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law on Thursday. The law is intended to shift some of the recovery and adaptation costs of climate change from individual taxpayers to oil, gas and coal companies that the law says are liable. The money raised will be spent on mitigating the impacts of climate change, including adapting roads, transit, water and sewage systems, buildings and other infrastructure.

Hochul will make fossil fuel companies pay for their contributions to the "climate crisis," but guess who won't be made to pay for her contributions? This won't surprise you:

Rules for thee but not for me:



“She’s taking a tough line on fossil fuels — except the ones she’s spewing.

Gov. Hochul — who recently approved a controversial law that will force oil, natural-gas and coal companies to pony up $75 billion for carbon emissions allegedly… pic.twitter.com/zigaq5aLpf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 4, 2025

From the New York Post:

Gov. Hochul — who recently approved a controversial law that will force oil, natural-gas and coal companies to pony up $75 billion for carbon emissions allegedly contributing to global warming — has taken at least 30 flights aboard private jets since 2021, state Board of Elections records show. The $415,000 tab was picked up by her campaign committee, records show. “It’s very wasteful, especially for an elected official. There is no reason why any elected official in New York should be taking a private jet. Nearly everywhere in New York or upstate has a [commercial] airport that will take you anywhere in the country. New York is one of the most well-connected places on the planet,” said a local pilot experienced in private aviation. Hochul flew with two private-airline companies, Zephyr Jets and Apollo Jets, in the last four years. It is unclear what the destinations were, but no flight cost less than $5,000 while her most expensive was trip was billed Jan. 17 for $38,594.00, records show.

"Fossil fuels for me but not for thee" is a familiar mantra from these hypocrites.

Always the same.



“The planet is on fire! Now do as I say, not as I do!” — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mikebreslin815) January 4, 2025

If these people want the rest of us to believe there's a "climate crisis" they should first act like they believe it.

Isn’t that number close to a retirement fund deficit in that state? Has nothing to do with climate change. — TheLionhearted (@TheLionHeardted) January 4, 2025

The "climate crisis" nonsense is all about trying to force the private sector pay for their own refusal to balance a budget.