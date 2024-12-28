Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys of Walking

The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Clearly, Kathy Hochul wants to make New York unaffordable for most everybody. She also wants to ensure her citizens can't afford to drive cars.

Kathy Hochul sees herself as one of the elite and better than the 'poors'. She is allowed to travel freely and use fossil fuels. She just doesn't want other people to have that option.

They truly believe voters are stupid and will continue to vote for them no matter what.

She honestly seems to hate her constituents. 

Oh, that is coming. 

Perhaps the majority of New Yorkers would finally come to their senses.

Let's be honest, she is likely both.

She doesn't care about the people. She cares about her political philosophy and appeasing the special interests who donate to her.

So, basically the typical Democrat.

