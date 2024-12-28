Governor Hochul's Master Plan: Skyrocket Gas Prices Until New Yorkers Rediscover the Joys of Walking

Clearly, Kathy Hochul wants to make New York unaffordable for most everybody. She also wants to ensure her citizens can't afford to drive cars.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that will charge oil and gas firms $75 billion.— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) December 28, 2024
Another tax on working New Yorkers disguised as "environmental justice." pic.twitter.com/hDXJxCggdP
.@KathyHochul loves fossil fuels. She flew to Rome for a climate change conference in May. She didn’t Skype- she’s not a poor. She’s special!— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) December 28, 2024
Remember when the @nypost exposed her private plane use in 2023? What was it this year, Gov?
Climate hypocrite.https://t.co/5sfDd5P2h3
Kathy Hochul sees herself as one of the elite and better than the 'poors'. She is allowed to travel freely and use fossil fuels. She just doesn't want other people to have that option.
The stupidity of the left is unimaginable! They literally delight in soaking the successful, flush tax dollars down the toilet on nonsensical policies & initiatives! Evidence based practices tell us their ideas simply don’t work, but that doesn’t deter their glee to spend more! https://t.co/SMUWkoezPN— Chief (@sm1958) December 28, 2024
They truly believe voters are stupid and will continue to vote for them no matter what.
It's really fkd up that criminal justice doesn't exist but this crap does!— JoeyMarie (@joey_marie123) December 28, 2024
She honestly seems to hate her constituents.
It's also a Bill Of Attainder and unconstititional.— TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) December 28, 2024
Wait until gas is 10.00 a gallon in ny.— DPDret🇺🇸 (@RetDETPD) December 28, 2024
Oh, that is coming.
That comes out to around $3850 for every citizen of New York. Those companies should go ahead and start charging them now!— Bamafan in SC 🇺🇸 (@alabamafans2) December 28, 2024
Comrade Hochul hates me and all New Yorkers.— Luda Kuca (@conservdriver) December 28, 2024
Make gas $10 a gallon in NY and it will flip red in 2026— Bob says.. (@BobUshkevich) December 28, 2024
Perhaps the majority of New Yorkers would finally come to their senses.
She's either idiot or corrupted.— Sam Ash (@samash_72) December 28, 2024
Being both also highly plausible.
Let's be honest, she is likely both.
Worst governor ever— Jay Wiliams 🇺🇸 (@jaywiliams9) December 28, 2024
@GovKathyHochul you just don't listen to the people— Jazzie R (@Belspine) December 28, 2024
She doesn't care about the people. She cares about her political philosophy and appeasing the special interests who donate to her.
Her NYC, is full of crime, and she is a horrible— RonnieLouise2 - (@RonnieLouise2) December 28, 2024
governor.
So, basically the typical Democrat.
