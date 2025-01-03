Sen. Ted Cruz Thinks Liz Cheney Might Deserve Something Other Than a Medal From Biden

Yesterday, President Biden awarded former Rep. Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal for her work on the January 6 Committee that the Democrats hoped would sway the election in their direction but if anything backfired big time.

Advertisement

The scene was rather awkward as Cheney seemed to realize that she'd jumped from one sinking ship (her doomed campaign in Wyoming) to another (joining herself at the hip with the Dems who got wiped out in the November election):

🚨Joe Biden just awarded Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal for “putting the American people over party." pic.twitter.com/EGuvD6R7IL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2025

The medal was for "putting the American people over party" by helping the Democrats forward their preferred narrative:

The audience erupted in loud cheers and stood when Cheney took the stage. Biden clasped her hand and gave her the medal. The announcer said she was being given it “for putting the American people over party.”

Wyoming voters appreciated Cheney's efforts so much they saw to it Liz lost her primary by almost 40 points.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz thinks Cheney's "work" on that committee has earned her something other than a medal from the president:

This is truly unbelievable. Liz Cheney tampered with a witness. Outside of DC, that doesn’t get you a medal; it gets you jail time. https://t.co/ml6qXVHdMj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 2, 2025

Maybe instead of a medal Biden should have given Cheney one of those preemptive pardons. There's still time for that to happen before Trump, Vance, Bondi and Patel come rolling into town.