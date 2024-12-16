President Who Just Pardoned His Son for Gun Crimes Calls on Nation to Get Serious About Firearm Laws

As we told you this evening, the Madison, Wisconsin police have said that a shooter at a Christian school where a student and teacher were killed was a teenager who was also a student there. The shooter is also dead.

Authorities were initially being very guarded about giving out details about the shooter and whether the person was male or female, leading to a lot of speculation. It's starting to look like a motive won't be reported very soon.

However, when the conditions fit a preferred narrative, we can always count on many Democrats to use a tragedy to push the usual talking points, even before all the facts are in.

In this case, the White House is using the horrible news to push for more "commonsense gun safety laws":

'IT'S SHOCKING AND UNCONSCIONABLE': President Joe Biden releases a statement after the deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. pic.twitter.com/iixvqWeGDg — WMTV 15 News (@wmtv15news) December 16, 2024

JUST IN: President Biden releases statement calling for gun control after Wisconsin school shooting



"Congress must pass commonsense gun safety laws: Universal background checks. A national red flag law. A ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."



"We can never accept… pic.twitter.com/Abu5iNf11S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2024

The timing on this Team Biden call for more gun laws and enforcement (and punishment) thereof is, as usual, shameless:

HE LITERALLY JUST PARDONED HIS SON FOR GUN CRIMES! https://t.co/IpGvieaSAI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 16, 2024

Biden's statement needed to have a disclaimer at the bottom: "*Unless you're a member of my family."

🤣🤣🤣 This fool just pardoned his own son for violating federal gun laws.

Gtfoh — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) December 16, 2024

Joe Biden pardoned his son for lying on a background check form. https://t.co/Dldy6JWrVv — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 16, 2024

He just pardoned his own son for breaking current gun laws https://t.co/6XkJtGSpob — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 16, 2024

You can't make this stuff up, and thanks to people like Joe Biden, you don't have to.

Biden deserves some kind of hypocrisy award. pic.twitter.com/R95kbVQsMJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 16, 2024

Whatever happened to "nobody is above the law"?

Where was the call for gun control after Luigi Mangione assassinated someone in cold blood — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) December 16, 2024

didn't call for gun control after the CEO was gunned down in the street though... — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) December 16, 2024

Strange how that works, isn't it?

The killer was a prohibited possessor in a g*n free zone and used a hand g*n.

None of this would apply. https://t.co/dRGQVKh6DH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 16, 2024

As usual the facts don't matter when they've got a narrative to push.