WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving Hi...
Civil Rights Head Says ABC News Had a Strong Defense Against Trump Claim
SICKNESS: Donald Trump Speaks Out Against Lefties Who Love United Healthcare CEO Murderer...
Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than...
ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfe...
Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair
Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Trump Says He's Suing Pollster Ann Selzer and '60 Minutes', Citing...
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump...
Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign...
WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News

President Who Just Pardoned His Son for Gun Crimes Calls on Nation to Get Serious About Firearm Laws

Doug P.  |  7:14 PM on December 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you this evening, the Madison, Wisconsin police have said that a shooter at a Christian school where a student and teacher were killed was a teenager who was also a student there. The shooter is also dead. 

Advertisement

Authorities were initially being very guarded about giving out details about the shooter and whether the person was male or female, leading to a lot of speculation. It's starting to look like a motive won't be reported very soon. 

However, when the conditions fit a preferred narrative, we can always count on many Democrats to use a tragedy to push the usual talking points, even before all the facts are in.

In this case, the White House is using the horrible news to push for more "commonsense gun safety laws":

The timing on this Team Biden call for more gun laws and enforcement (and punishment) thereof is, as usual, shameless:

Biden's statement needed to have a disclaimer at the bottom: "*Unless you're a member of my family."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You can't make this stuff up, and thanks to people like Joe Biden, you don't have to.

Whatever happened to "nobody is above the law"? 

Strange how that works, isn't it?

As usual the facts don't matter when they've got a narrative to push.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WEAPONIZED: Wife of Texas Children's Whistleblower Posts Proof DOJ Hid Evidence Proving His Innocence
Amy Curtis
Civil Rights Head Says ABC News Had a Strong Defense Against Trump Claim
Brett T.
So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfeed
Amy Curtis
Commie Professor Notes You're More Likely to Be Killed by a CEO Than an Illegal
Brett T.
ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement