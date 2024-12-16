Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan

Yesterday Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on "Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan.
At some point either before or after the interview, Klobuchar spoke with Brennan off-air and then the senator shared a "power photo," or something like that:
Power photo with Margaret Brennan after Face the Nation yesterday morning. pic.twitter.com/EiXid0JbTy— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 16, 2024
"Power photo," eh?
If you have to tell everyone it’s a power photo then it is not actually a power photo— Fred (@Grand_handsomer) December 16, 2024
That reminds us of Margaret Thatcher's famous quote: “Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren't.”
Same thing goes for "power photos."
Did you really just call a picture of yourself leaning against a wall a “power photo”?— Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 16, 2024
Incoming co-anchor of the CBS Evening News -- cozying up to and speaking truth *for* power!— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 16, 2024
It looks like you guys are waiting for the bathroom while exchanging pro tips on how to deal with UTIs.— Meara (@MillennialOther) December 16, 2024
Recommended
In the history of power photos, the one above won't even make the list of the top ten million.
Power photo explained. pic.twitter.com/0mv8lFfLzw— Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) December 16, 2024
https://t.co/3zXzBk6Xda pic.twitter.com/oCXbLrjNlr— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 16, 2024
LOL.
***
Related:
‘Term’inated: Governor DeSantis Schools Senator Klobuchar on FBI Director Wray’s Service Limits
Amy Klobuchar Earns EPIC Ratio After Saying RFK, Jr. Believes Dangerous Conspiracy Theories
Join the conversation as a VIP Member