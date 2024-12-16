VIP
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the Nation Host Margaret Brennan

Doug P.  |  1:41 PM on December 16, 2024
ImgFlip

Yesterday Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on "Face the Nation" with host Margaret Brennan.

At some point either before or after the interview, Klobuchar spoke with Brennan off-air and then the senator shared a "power photo," or something like that:

"Power photo," eh?

That reminds us of Margaret Thatcher's famous quote: “Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren't.”

Same thing goes for "power photos."

In the history of power photos, the one above won't even make the list of the top ten million. 

LOL.

Related:

‘Term’inated: Governor DeSantis Schools Senator Klobuchar on FBI Director Wray’s Service Limits

Amy Klobuchar Earns EPIC Ratio After Saying RFK, Jr. Believes Dangerous Conspiracy Theories

