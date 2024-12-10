‘Term’inated: Governor DeSantis Schools Senator Klobuchar on FBI Director Wray’s Service Limits

President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to head the FBI. If confirmed, Patel would replace Christopher Wray, the FBI’s current top guy. Enter, Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar. She’s proclaiming her ignorance (or she could just be lying) in a sad attempt to save Wray’s job. Thankfully, we have Governor Ron DeSantis to pushback on her uninformed nonsense.

Here is his response to her tweet.

The FBI Director does not have a “10 year term,” but a 10 year limit. The Director serves at the pleasure of the President and can be removed for any reason or no reason at all.



President Trump has the right — and, given the performance of the agency, a duty — to replace… https://t.co/lRRuUChIhZ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 10, 2024

BREAKING: Senator Amy Klobuchar demands that FBI Director Christopher Wray must be allowed to serve his full 10 year term as FBI Director which ends in 2027. pic.twitter.com/mUBegmZ3jn — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 9, 2024

As DeSantis explained, the FBI director’s service is restricted to no more than 10 years, not guaranteed a full 10-year ‘term.’

Many posters were taken aback by Klobuchar’s seeming ignorance, given her position in government.

It's amazing that @SenAmyKlobuchar has to be corrected by Gov Ron DeSantis. As a sitting senator should she not already know this?



What ELSE doesn't she know? — God's Girl (@Rachel22Queen) December 10, 2024

Dems don’t have any idea what the rules are for half the crap they throw out on a daily basis. — RA224 (@224RMA) December 10, 2024

Imagine that, a Senator that has no idea what she’s doing or talking about. 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 10, 2024

We don’t have to imagine - we just witnessed it! Some were impressed DeSantis stepped into the fray regarding Wray’s employ.

“Did you hear that one about Christopher Wray thinking he had a 10-year term?” pic.twitter.com/HFXFYsPR6I — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) December 10, 2024

It’s like child’s play for him. — Alfonzo B 🐊🐬 (@Godofthunder70) December 10, 2024

DeSantis vs High School Principal Klobuchar isn’t a fair match up. — m b (@mb8364324160492) December 10, 2024

DeSantis easily schooled Klobuchar. DeSantis should know his stuff, he served in Congress from 2013 through 2018 before running for governor of Florida. Unlike the lazy Klobuchar, he studied up on the rules of government. Take the L and the Grade of F, Klobuchar.