Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'
#FreeDexterTaylor: Daniel Penny Is Free, but We Cannot Forget How NY Railroaded Man...
They're Not Lovin' It: Lefties Leave Bad Reviews for McDonald's Where UHC CEO...
CBS News Notes Health Insurance Costs Have Skyrocketed, but Can't Seem to Figure...
New York Times Manages Worst Daniel Penny Headline Yet
WATCH: Biden Climate Czar John Podesta Apologizes to Eco Cult for 'Disappointment' America...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
We Elected Him to Do the Opposite: Watch As Biden Says Trump Should...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch
Do the Pevensie Kids Form a Band? Producer Says Netflix Narnia Series Is...
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins...
CEO Shooting Suspect Says His Arrest Is an Insult to Americans' 'Lived Experience'
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ...
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining...

‘Term’inated: Governor DeSantis Schools Senator Klobuchar on FBI Director Wray’s Service Limits

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to head the FBI. If confirmed, Patel would replace Christopher Wray, the FBI’s current top guy. Enter, Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar. She’s proclaiming her ignorance (or she could just be lying) in a sad attempt to save Wray’s job. Thankfully, we have Governor Ron DeSantis to pushback on her uninformed nonsense.

Advertisement

Here is his response to her tweet.

As DeSantis explained, the FBI director’s service is restricted to no more than 10 years, not guaranteed a full 10-year ‘term.’

Many posters were taken aback by Klobuchar’s seeming ignorance, given her position in government.

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We don’t have to imagine - we just witnessed it! Some were impressed DeSantis stepped into the fray regarding Wray’s employ.

DeSantis easily schooled Klobuchar. DeSantis should know his stuff, he served in Congress from 2013 through 2018 before running for governor of Florida. Unlike the lazy Klobuchar, he studied up on the rules of government. Take the L and the Grade of F, Klobuchar.

Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR CONFIRMATION CONFIRMATION HEARING FBI FLORIDA GOVERNOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is
Amy Curtis
CBS News Notes Health Insurance Costs Have Skyrocketed, but Can't Seem to Figure Out Why
Amy Curtis
Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'
Brett T.
New York Times Manages Worst Daniel Penny Headline Yet
Brett T.
NAACP SLAPPED With Biggest, MOST HUMILIATING Community Note EVER for Playing Race Card With Daniel Penny
Sam J.
J6 Committee CHAIR Who 'Eff'd Around' (Tried to DENY Trump Security?!) Now Whining About 'Finding Out'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wife of Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Pulls NO PUNCHES Exposing How Corrupt DOJ Case Truly Is Amy Curtis
Advertisement