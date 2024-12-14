MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement

Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult
Doug P.  |  8:51 PM on December 14, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

This was an expensive week for ABC News after it was learned on Saturday that the network had decided to settle a defamation lawsuit with Donald Trump. 

As it turned out, ABC host George Stephanopoulos, in an apparent rush to please anti-Trump viewers everywhere, got caught in his own "journalism" trap during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, resulting in a big defamation settlement:

The settlement was publicly filed on Saturday, revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement and avoided a costly trial. According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees. 

Stephanopoulos and ABC News will issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file a defamation lawsuit.

Megyn Kelly called out the fainting couch-level hyperventilating from Stephanopoulos earlier this year on her podcast, and it's clear by this that ABC's lawyers decided it was best to just try and write a check, issue as low-key an apology as possible, and move on.

Here's Kelly obliterating Stephanopoulos and everything he's stood for in the past (via @BigFish3000):

OUCH!

It's still amazing that Stephanopoulos is such a proven partisan but is presented by a network as a "journalist." Amazing, but not surprising.

It was.

Hillary Clinton, who also helped smear women with accusations about Bill Clinton, is just as bad if not far worse. The hypocrisy and projection is staggering.

