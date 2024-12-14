MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement

This was an expensive week for ABC News after it was learned on Saturday that the network had decided to settle a defamation lawsuit with Donald Trump.

As it turned out, ABC host George Stephanopoulos, in an apparent rush to please anti-Trump viewers everywhere, got caught in his own "journalism" trap during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, resulting in a big defamation settlement:

The settlement was publicly filed on Saturday, revealing that the two parties have come to an agreement and avoided a costly trial. According to the settlement, ABC News will pay $15 million as a charitable contribution to a "Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for Plaintiff, as Presidents of the United States of America have established in the past." Additionally, the network will pay $1 million in Trump's attorney fees. Stephanopoulos and ABC News will issue statements of "regret" as an editor's note at the bottom of a March 10, 2024, online article, about comments made earlier this year that prompted Trump to file a defamation lawsuit.

Megyn Kelly called out the fainting couch-level hyperventilating from Stephanopoulos earlier this year on her podcast, and it's clear by this that ABC's lawyers decided it was best to just try and write a check, issue as low-key an apology as possible, and move on.

Here's Kelly obliterating Stephanopoulos and everything he's stood for in the past (via @BigFish3000):

Megyn Kelly tearing George Stephanopoulos to shreds. Today it’s costing ABC 15 Million and he has to apologize.

pic.twitter.com/UPCkogLC9I — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 14, 2024

OUCH!

It's still amazing that Stephanopoulos is such a proven partisan but is presented by a network as a "journalist." Amazing, but not surprising.

A beautiful and well deserved take down of George Stephanopoulos https://t.co/dEzbyBP9pz — Limby (@heyLimby) December 14, 2024

It was.

Hillary Clinton, who also helped smear women with accusations about Bill Clinton, is just as bad if not far worse. The hypocrisy and projection is staggering.