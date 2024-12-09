'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny Acquittal

As we told you earlier, a Manhattan jury found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminal negligence after the manslaughter charge was dismissed on Friday.

From Mia Cathell at Townhall:

Daniel Penny has been acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely. A jury found Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide Monday following four-and-a-half days of deliberations and a month-long trial brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Penny, who was stoic through the entirety of the trial, let out his first smile when the forewoman read the verdict.

The Associated Press described Neely as a "subway rider," solidifying the saying "you can't loathe the media too much."

After the verdict, Neely's father called the system rigged and racist:

Jordan Neely’s speaks out after Daniel Penny was found not guilty:



“The system is rigged. Come on people. Let's do something about this.” pic.twitter.com/Tayyg7wcx4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2024

The rhetoric got even worse outside the courtroom when a BLM leader spoke:

Hawk Newsome, who founded BLM of Greater New York, explicitly calls for black people to kill white people after the Penny verdict:



"We need some black vigilantes. People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same?"pic.twitter.com/5hBUoo0oP9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2024

Predictably the efforts to make this all about race will continue.

Meanwhile, Leo Terrell called into Fox News and obliterated those playing race cards over the Penny verdict. Watch:

Leo Terrell GOES OFF on those pulling the "race card" in response to the Daniel Penny verdict.



"The rule of law prevailed today!" pic.twitter.com/t9YS1ORkr3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2024

Well, there it is.

Daniel Penny is a hero who saved a bunch of people 👏 has nothing to do with race so stop this right now https://t.co/LsuD4sl4Zr — Candy Litherland (@CandyLithe45266) December 9, 2024

The Left will not stop the attempts to make it all about race, but the level of sanity has been prevailing at an increasing rate lately which is nice to see.