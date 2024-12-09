'That Is a Lie!' Leo Terrell Obliterates Those Screaming Racism After Daniel Penny Acquittal

VIP
Doug P.  |  1:20 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As we told you earlier, a Manhattan jury found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminal negligence after the manslaughter charge was dismissed on Friday. 

From Mia Cathell at Townhall:

Daniel Penny has been acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely.

A jury found Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide Monday following four-and-a-half days of deliberations and a month-long trial brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Penny, who was stoic through the entirety of the trial, let out his first smile when the forewoman read the verdict.

The Associated Press described Neely as a "subway rider," solidifying the saying "you can't loathe the media too much."

After the verdict, Neely's father called the system rigged and racist:

The rhetoric got even worse outside the courtroom when a BLM leader spoke:

Predictably the efforts to make this all about race will continue.

Meanwhile, Leo Terrell called into Fox News and obliterated those playing race cards over the Penny verdict. Watch:

Well, there it is.

The Left will not stop the attempts to make it all about race, but the level of sanity has been prevailing at an increasing rate lately which is nice to see.

