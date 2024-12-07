James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of Biden's 'Teetering' Legacy

By most measures the United States is in worse shape than it was four years ago. We've had inflation, open borders and more wars overseas, and that was all before President Biden pardoned his son Hunter.

The Associated Press has now referred to Biden's legacy as "already teetering" before the pardon, but what happens now?

By choosing to put his family first, the 82-year-old president — who had pledged to restore the public’s trust in the nation’s institutions and respect for the rule of law — has raised new questions about his already teetering legacy. https://t.co/3kBmZhcu6o — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2024

Biden restored the public's trust in the nation's institutions by claiming the justice system unfairly targeted his son and respected the rule of law by pardoning Hunter for recent convictions and anything the Trump DOJ might find out he did many years ago. And of course Biden's putting "family first" -- the family business, that is.

James Woods has a more accurate framing of the Biden legacy:

Joseph Biden is a worthless grifter who would sell out his own country for a lottery ticket. His legacy is not “teetering,” it’s in the sewer of history. https://t.co/mpd2ZKz2DU pic.twitter.com/uqPcYma4c0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 7, 2024

Biden's "legacy" teetered long ago and has since fallen straight down the toilet.

His legacy isn’t teetering, it’s been obliterated. History will not look fondly.



Name something of real significance he accomplished for the American people. — Anson (@ansonmroberts) December 7, 2024

Most deceitful lying incompetent irresponsible criminally driven Administration ever

Hopefully their day of reckoning is in the very near future https://t.co/Uuuf7kSKlH — Bill (@Bill_1312) December 7, 2024

This administration's been so honest and above board that Biden's reportedly considering "preemptive pardons" for select Democrat henchmen.

Biden's "legacy" was solidified well before Joe pardoned his son:

Mt. Rushmore here he comes! pic.twitter.com/eaJ89gaZX0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 6, 2024

Imagine how bad those numbers might be if the media hadn't done so much heavy lifting for this administration.

Keep carrying that water, AP. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 7, 2024

Oh, they will!