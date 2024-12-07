James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of Biden's 'Teetering' Legacy

DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on December 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

By most measures the United States is in worse shape than it was four years ago. We've had inflation, open borders and more wars overseas, and that was all before President Biden pardoned his son Hunter. 

The Associated Press has now referred to Biden's legacy as "already teetering" before the pardon, but what happens now?  

Biden restored the public's trust in the nation's institutions by claiming the justice system unfairly targeted his son and respected the rule of law by pardoning Hunter for recent convictions and anything the Trump DOJ might find out he did many years ago. And of course Biden's putting "family first" -- the family business, that is. 

James Woods has a more accurate framing of the Biden legacy: 

Biden's "legacy" teetered long ago and has since fallen straight down the toilet. 

This administration's been so honest and above board that Biden's reportedly considering "preemptive pardons" for select Democrat henchmen.

Biden's "legacy" was solidified well before Joe pardoned his son:

Imagine how bad those numbers might be if the media hadn't done so much heavy lifting for this administration. 

Oh, they will!

