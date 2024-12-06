'Absolutely Brutal'! Daily Mail's Headline & Pic Sum Up the Biden Years Perfectly

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

There are some new pictures going around showing "hot mess Joe Biden" out on the town, and they are incredibly caption-worthy.

One of those pictures made its way into a Daily Mail post with a headline that sums up the Biden years perfectly. The photo is a perfect accompaniment to the subject of the story: 

That headline with the "Doc Brown" pic of Biden says it all. 

The "best president in U.S. history," according to those completely disconnected from reality.

Inflation, open borders that allowed an invasion of criminal illegals, policies that have made the world less safe, and so much more that got the Dems wiped out in the last election will be the "legacy" of the Biden-Harris years. 

The Biden years will damage the Democrats for many years and even longer if they continue not to recognize the message that was sent in last month's election.

