'Absolutely Brutal'! Daily Mail's Headline & Pic Sum Up the Biden Years Perfectly

There are some new pictures going around showing "hot mess Joe Biden" out on the town, and they are incredibly caption-worthy.

One of those pictures made its way into a Daily Mail post with a headline that sums up the Biden years perfectly. The photo is a perfect accompaniment to the subject of the story:

Biden will leave office as the 'worst president' in modern history, according to voters in devastating poll https://t.co/Ft0aQjReYc pic.twitter.com/dIcX8uFsHd — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 6, 2024

That headline with the "Doc Brown" pic of Biden says it all.

Mt. Rushmore here he comes! pic.twitter.com/eaJ89gaZX0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 6, 2024

The "best president in U.S. history," according to those completely disconnected from reality.

Absolutely true for Biden! pic.twitter.com/suMnSiTvjL — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) December 6, 2024

Inflation, open borders that allowed an invasion of criminal illegals, policies that have made the world less safe, and so much more that got the Dems wiped out in the last election will be the "legacy" of the Biden-Harris years.

Carter was bad but at least he wasn’t nakedly corrupt like Biden. — ShannahKH (@ShannahKH) December 6, 2024

It wasn’t that long ago democrats were describing this disaster as “moral, decent, sharp as a tack..etc.”



It’s going to take democrats a long time and a lot of reflecting to bounce back from this mistake. https://t.co/ZuidSr0Nfm — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) December 6, 2024

The Biden years will damage the Democrats for many years and even longer if they continue not to recognize the message that was sent in last month's election.