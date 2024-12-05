Maybe Joe Scarborough Scolding Viewers Angry About His Trump Meeting Will Resuscitate MSNBC's Ratings

Ever since the election letdown for the Left, MSNBC's ratings have taken a hit for various reasons:

MSNBC had one of its worst days in two decades last week as the liberal network continues to struggle on the heels of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. On November 26, MSNBC had the lowest-rated, non-holiday weekday among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 in 20 years. MSNBC managed only 38,000 average demo viewers, its smallest non-holiday audience among the critical viewers since July 19, 2004. [...] A variety of MSNBC programs hit all-time lows on Tuesday, as "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" and "Jose Diaz Balart Reports" had their smallest audiences ever among total viewers and "Chris Jansing Reports," "Deadline: White House" and "Katy Tur Reports" had their worst days ever among the demo.

Things got even more fragmented for MSNBC after the hosts of "Morning Joe" traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a friendly meeting with the man they tried to convince everybody was Literally Hitler.

MSNBC's TDS-addled viewers were not happy about that.

The avalanche of criticism from David Frum and others got to be too much for Joe Scarborough, who scolded viewers slamming his Trump meeting:

Joe Scarborough screams at his ungrateful audience (all four of them) for not appreciating his willingness to talk to Herr Trump. pic.twitter.com/UcIr111StM — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) December 5, 2024

Are you not entertained!?

The funny thing is he’s not wrong. The problem is He’s just created an audience of Looney Tunes. — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) December 5, 2024

Scarborough spent years telling everybody Trump was Literally Hitler and a grave threat to democracy, then went to see him after he was elected, so it's no wonder MSNBC's viewers might have whiplash from the sudden one-eighty.

They are way more funny than SNL is now. — No Free Cheese (@ThePurpus) December 5, 2024

MSNBC's ratings were boosted just a bit on election night by people on the Right tuning in for the meltdowns.

