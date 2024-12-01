Katie Pavlich, Sean Davis Explain Why Kash Patel's the BEST Choice for FBI Chief (With Help From McCabe)

Support Small Business Saturday: Carol Roth Explains How Crushing Pro Act and FenCen...
Doug P.  |  6:05 AM on December 01, 2024
Meme

As we told you Saturday night, President Elect Donald Trump announced that his choice to be the next Director of the FBI is Kash Patel. This is just the latest reason the TDS Left is going to spend the rest of this year and most of the next several in the fetal position. 

Here's Trump's announcement on Truth Social:

I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.

Earlier this month former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe claimed that Patel would be a "dangerous" choice to head up the FBI:

Former Trump FBI deputy director and CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said Thursday that Rogers would be a “totally reasonable, logical selection” to nominate to lead the agency, pointing to his knowledge of the intelligence community and his experience at the FBI. But McCabe cautioned against empowering Patel, saying on CNN’s “The Source” that “no part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI. And certainly not in the deputy director’s job.” 

“It’s inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,” McCabe, who Trump fired from his post hours before his retirement in 2018, said.

After the Trump post on Truth Social about his pick of Patel to head up the FBI, McCabe, who is for some reason still treated as an "expert" source by the MSM, had this to say on CNN:

Here's what McCabe said, via @CollinRugg: 

"It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI." 

"The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate." 

"What we should really be thinking about right now is what does this signal in terms of Donald Trump's intent for the FBI?"

All the right people are angry about this. 

Townhall's Katie Pavlich noted the thick irony: 

They're just so shameless.

There's only one conclusion that can be drawn from such reactions from the anti-Trump crowd:

Exactly.

The Left has to be overwhelmed by all of Trump's picks that are about to make the world they worked so hard to create collapse in a very public way.

The Federalist's Sean Davis also explained why Patel's the perfect choice:

Buckle up, because the next few weeks are going to be quite amazing.

