Donald Trump Names Kash Patel Director of the FBI

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy has reported, Kash Patel has gotten some powerful endorsements to be the next director of the FBI. Former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner said Patel, whose "resume isn't traditional," would to "massive damage" to the bureau. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said, "it's inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,”

That's exactly what we're looking for: an outsider who will clean up the place.

President-elect Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Saturday.

We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers
Amy Curtis
There will be a lot of resignations before January 20.

The New York Times is probably already looking at his emails from his mother.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI

