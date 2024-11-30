Donald Trump Names Kash Patel Director of the FBI

As Twitchy has reported, Kash Patel has gotten some powerful endorsements to be the next director of the FBI. Former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner said Patel, whose "resume isn't traditional," would to "massive damage" to the bureau. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said, "it's inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,”

That's exactly what we're looking for: an outsider who will clean up the place.

President-elect Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Saturday.

🚨 BREAKING: Kash Patel named FBI Director pic.twitter.com/kvYbnq3kKp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2024

Donald Trump has named Kash Patel as the next FBI Director.



Listen to what he has to say about transparency and declassifying information like the JFK files and Russiagate. He is the right man for the job. pic.twitter.com/oq4yKehXdd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 30, 2024

Oh man the intel community and their media puppets are going to go after Kash Patel harder than anyone they’ve ever gone after before — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 1, 2024

Phenomenal pick! LFG! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 1, 2024

Agreed. Phenomenal choice. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 1, 2024

That's who America wanted. — Paratrooper Brady™️ 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) December 1, 2024

This is amazing news! Bad actors beware, your days are numbered. — Teresa (@realTXTeresa) December 1, 2024

I hear lib heads exploding everywhere! I guess the departures will start soon. Let the DOGE know more easy savings coming their way. Go Kash go!!!!! — D 🇺🇸 (@turningtocrisis) December 1, 2024

There will be a lot of resignations before January 20.

I think I can hear the paper shredders firing up at the Hoover building from here... — MST3k4L (@MST3k4L) December 1, 2024

The New York Times is probably already looking at his emails from his mother.

