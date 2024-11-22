Here's Another Accidentally GREAT Endorsement of Kash Patel for an FBI Leadership Role

Apparently there are ripples of nervousness going through the FBI leadership about what President Elect Donald Trump might do and who he might appoint to lead the bureau moving forward. Some are even reportedly getting lawyers, which is odd for people who claim to be completely above board and to have acted appropriately at all times.

A few days ago we told you about a former FBI agent who told The Hill that Trump naming somebody like Kash Patel for a leadership role at the FBI would do "massive damage" to the institution:

Former FBI Special Agent Daniel Brunner said if President-elect Trump chooses loyalist and former Trump administration aide Kash Patel to lead the FBI, it would do “massive damage” to the agency. “Putting someone like Kash Patel in the position of director of the FBI is, I believe, extremely, extremely dangerous because … his resume isn’t traditional,” Brunner said Sunday on CNN. Brunner later added that Patel “has no experience leading an organization, no less a Cub Scout pack.”

The talking point du jour when it comes to Kash Patel at the FBI is "no experience."

Now we have another unintentionally fantastic endorsement for Patel to have a role at the FBI, and it comes from Andrew McCabe:

Former Trump FBI deputy director and CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said Thursday that Rogers would be a “totally reasonable, logical selection” to nominate to lead the agency, pointing to his knowledge of the intelligence community and his experience at the FBI. But McCabe cautioned against empowering Patel, saying on CNN’s “The Source” that “no part of the FBI’s mission is safe with Kash Patel in any position of leadership in the FBI. And certainly not in the deputy director’s job.” “It’s inconceivable to me that an outsider with no experience in the organization, no knowledge of the work and the scope of authority that’s involved there could perform adequately,” McCabe, who Trump fired from his post hours before his retirement in 2018, said.

All the right people don't like the thought of Patel with an FBI leadership role.

Corrupt former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe opposing Kash Patel at the FBI is perhaps the biggest endorsement for him to be appointed.



And as far as being Senate-confirmable, Kash’s resume includes:



— Former Chief of Staff to the Acting Secretary of Defense



— Principal… pic.twitter.com/5ZQznQwqhN — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 22, 2024

What many in DC are afraid of is exactly the reason somebody like Patel should have a leadership role at the FBI.

This is Kash Patels' best endorsement — Matt (@MatthewLedin) November 22, 2024

If James Comey comes out against Patel that will be the surest sign he should have a leadership role at the FBI.