Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost Badly (He Left Something Out)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had a Zoom call with people who supported their campaign that was doomed from the start. Harris offered up her usual word salad about keeping your power or something like that (we can't be sure of course but the video makes it look like Harris took an early dive into the Thanksgiving punch bowl). Harris congratulating team members for raising $1.4 billion on a losing effort that still reportedly ended up in debt was a special touch as well.

Advertisement

Up next was Tim Walz, who the Harris campaign brought on board as Kamala's running-mate to shore up support among midwestern men (we're still laughing about that). Walz wasn't wearing his camo cap for some reason while giving his supporters thoughts about the thumping they took in the election earlier this month:

Tim Walz breaks his silence, says that the election result is "a bit scary" pic.twitter.com/LUauASepId — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2024

The "campaign of joy" thing was always a total joke but they're still trying to fool people.

Every Tim Walz clip could also be an ad for estrogen patches

pic.twitter.com/VBinYbb7PW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 27, 2024

For some reason the pick of Walz didn't resonate with swing state male voters and it's a total mystery as to why.

But if a Republican win is "a bit scary" for neighborly socialists like Walz then that means something good happened.

Sure is for their warped ideology. That’s a good thing. https://t.co/w0qr8rf9V1 — GarbageMan (@paratusnow) November 27, 2024

This warms my heart. Tim Walz realizes that his vision isn't embraced by America! https://t.co/dQ7jXDt1pF — Jake Duesenberg - Truth Hurts Show (@jduesenberg) November 27, 2024

America saw through Harris and Walz's "vision" for America, and "joy" wasn't it.

"A bit scary" cause people about to start waking the f up. — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) November 27, 2024

They're already "scared" and we're still a few weeks away from Trump taking office. They ain't seen nothin' yet!

Their entire campaign was fabricated https://t.co/B9WKDaBHpm — Jerome Klieman (@1800collegeave) November 27, 2024

Harris-Walz was perhaps the phoniest, invented and gaslit presidential campaign in U.S. history.