Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost Badly (He Left Something Out)

Doug P.  |  9:23 AM on November 27, 2024
Twitter

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had a Zoom call with people who supported their campaign that was doomed from the start. Harris offered up her usual word salad about keeping your power or something like that (we can't be sure of course but the video makes it look like Harris took an early dive into the Thanksgiving punch bowl). Harris congratulating team members for raising $1.4 billion on a losing effort that still reportedly ended up in debt was a special touch as well.

Up next was Tim Walz, who the Harris campaign brought on board as Kamala's running-mate to shore up support among midwestern men (we're still laughing about that). Walz wasn't wearing his camo cap for some reason while giving his supporters thoughts about the thumping they took in the election earlier this month:

The "campaign of joy" thing was always a total joke but they're still trying to fool people.

For some reason the pick of Walz didn't resonate with swing state male voters and it's a total mystery as to why. 

But if a Republican win is "a bit scary" for neighborly socialists like Walz then that means something good happened. 

America saw through Harris and Walz's "vision" for America, and "joy" wasn't it.

They're already "scared" and we're still a few weeks away from Trump taking office. They ain't seen nothin' yet! 

Harris-Walz was perhaps the phoniest, invented and gaslit presidential campaign in U.S. history. 

